WEDNESDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Mid Valley rolls against Lakeland

Carter Musewicz had two hits, four RBIs and one run to lead Mid Valley to a 14-2 Lackawanna League Division II baseball victory over the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Brett Yanoski added two hits, one RBI and two runs, while Anthony Balashaitis chipped in two hits and two runs for the Spartans.

Jacob Begin and Nicholas Janoski each had a hit for Lakeland.

Mid Valley 14, Lakeland 2

Mid Valley 330 530 0 — 14

Lakeland 001 100 0 — 2

WP: Jordan Ricciardi 3IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 5BB, 1SO

LP: Justin King 2IP, 6H, 6R, 3ER, 2BB, 0SO.

RECORDS: MV 9-5, 6-4; LAK 3-10, 2-8.

Valley View 7, Scranton Prep 5

At Connell Park, Colin Kearney had three hits, including two doubles, and Dante Ruby had two hits and two RBIs to help Valley View past Scranton Prep in Division I.

Quinn Rissinger and Jordan Andino each had two hits for the Cougars.

Roman Valvano, Matthew Kalinowski and Johnny Petroski each had a hit and an RBI for the Cavaliers.

Valley View 7, Scranton Prep 5

Valley View 040 120 0 — 7

Scranton Prep 000 003 2 — 5

WP: Zach Cwalinski 6IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 4SO

LP: Michael DeRichie 4⅔IP, 9H, 7R, 7ER, 4BB, 5SO

2B: Colin Kearney (VV) 2.

RECORDS: VV 9-6 4-5; SP 5-7

Abington Heights 10, West Scranton 3

At West Scranton, Nick Bradley tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts to lead Abington Heights past West Scranton in a Lackawanna League Division I baseball game Wednesday.

Bradley scattered six hits and threw 77 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

Mark Nazar had three hits, Tate Pentasuglio and Lincoln Anderson each had two hits for the Comets.

A.J. Levandoski had two hits for the Invaders.

Abington Heights 10, West Scranton 3

Abington Heights 410 005 0 — 10

West Scranton 000 021 0 — 3

WP: Nick Bradley 7IP, 6H, 3R, 2ER, 0BB, 11SO

LP: Marc Russo 5⅓IP, 8H, 7R, 6ER, 4BB, 4SO

2B: Samson Repshis (WS).

RECORDS: AH 11-3, 6-3; WS 9-7, 5-5

North Pocono 7, Wallenpaupack 1

At North Pocono, Gavin Hall had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and one run to lead the Trojans to a Division I win over Wallenpaupack.

Winning pitcher Cael Hafner struck out nine and allowed one hit, two walks and one run and added a hit, Jake Reese had a double, an RBI and a run and Cole Dymek chipped in a hit, an RBI and a run, while striking out two in an inning of work.

Jordan Santiago and Eli Peifer each had a hit for Wallenpaupack.

North Pocono 7, Wallenpaupack 1

Wallenpaupack 000 010 0 — 1

North Pocono 210 112 x — 7

WP: Cael Hafner 6IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 9SO

LP: Jake Holbert 4IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 0BB, 4SO

2B: Gavin Hall (NP), Jake Reese (NP).

RECORDS: WAL 9-7, 6-4; NP 6-8, 4-6.

Riverside 10, Dunmore 0

At Schautz Stadium, Connor McNally allowed two hits over five innings as Riverside defeated Dunmore in a Division II game.

Jose Sosa had three hits and scored three runs, and Chase Taddonio, who doubled, had two hits and drove in three runs for the Vikings. Jason Posluzny had two hits and Nick Bohenek and Chris Graff each drive in two runs for the winners.

Mason Stets and Max Forgione had the hits for the Bucks.

Riverside 10, Dunmore 0

Riverside 300 340 0 — 10

Dunmore 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Connor McNally 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 4SO

LP: Max Forgione 3IP, 5H, 5R, 4ER, 2BB, 3SO

2B: Chase Taddonio (RIV), Chris Graff (RIV).

RECORDS: RIV 13-3, 11-0; DUN 8-7, 4-6

Delaware Valley 7, Scranton 3

At Delaware Valley, Keaton Phillips homered and doubles and Liam Onofrey had three hits and three RBIs to help Delaware Valley past Scranton in Division I.

Isaiah Berrios and Lawson Hawke each had two hits for the Warriors.

Dan Jacklinski doubled and had two RBIs for the Knights.

Delaware Valley 7, Scranton 3

Scranton 000 210 0 — 3

Delaware Valley 220 012 x — 7

WP: Frank Pedone 5 1/3IP, 6H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 4SO

LP: Thor Kelly 5IP, 8H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB, 3SO

2B: Kyle Chabak (DV), Dan Jacklinski (SCR), Keaton Phillips (DV), Johnny Montoro (SCR), Parker Woznick (SCR).

3B: Lawson Hawke (DV).

HR: Keaton Phillips (DV).

RECORDS: SCR 7-8, 4-6; DV 6-9, 5-5

Western Wayne 8, Holy Cross 6

At Holy Cross, Dylan Glackin had four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to power Western Wayne past Holy Cross in Division II.

Ethan Lamberton and Ethan Grodack eac hhad two hits for the Wildcats.

Tyler Musso, who doulbed, had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Crusaders while AJ Piestrak, Joe Lalli and Joshua Lentowski each had two hits.

Western Wayne 8, Holy Cross 6

Western Wayne 022 004 0 — 8

Holy Cross 003 010 2 — 6

WP: Ethan Grodack 6⅓IP, 8H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Nic Borgia 2IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, 0BB, 2SO

2B: Ethan Grodack (WW), Joshua Lentowski (HC), Lance Maiocco (WW), Tyler Musso (HC) 2.

3B: Vinny Baldini (WW).

HR: Damion Glackin (WW).

RECORDS: WW 6-11, 3-8; HC 3-12, 2-8

Honesdale 7, Old Forge 3

At Honesdale, Grant Tonkin had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Hornets to a Division II victory over Old Forge.

Jared Ahern and Peter Modrovsky each added a hit and two RBIs, while Travis Beisner chipped in a hit and an RBI for Honesdale.

T.J. DiMattia had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, Joe Granko had two hits, one RBI and one run and Jake Iacavazzi had two hits and two runs for Old Forge.

Honesdale 7, Old Forge 3

Old Forge 200 010 0 — 3

Honesdale 101 050 x — 7

WP: Peter Modrovsky 6⅔IP, 7H, 3R, 2ER, 0BB, 11SO

LP: TJ DiMattia 5IP, 7H, 7R, 5ER, 3BB, 9SO

2B: TJ DiMattia (OF).

3B: Joe Granko (OF).

RECORDS: OF 6-7, 5-4; HON 10-3, 7-3

Carbondale Area 10, Forest City 7

At Forest City, Shane Herbert tossed four innings of one-hit, one-run relief as Carbondale Area defeated Forest City in nine innings in a Division III game.

Tyler Donato had three hits, including a double and two RBIs for the Chargers. Herbert chipped in with two hits.

Ethan Mead had two hits and John Gretzula had two RBIs for the Foresters.

Carbondale Area 10, Forest City 7

Carbondale Area 101 041 000 3 — 10

Forest City 105 001 000 0 — 7

WP: Shane Herbert 4IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 4SO

LP: TJ Collins 3⅔IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 5BB, 5SO

2B: Tyler Donato (CAR) 2, Jeremy Slick (FC).

RECORDS: 6-7, 5-4; FC 0-12, 0-10

Elk Lake 10, Lackawanna Trail 2

At Elk Lake, Dawson Sherman had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Warriors to a Division III victory over Lackawanna Trail.

Sherman also earned the win, striking out 12 and allowing five hits, two runs and one walk in a complete game. Logan Ayotte added two hits, one RBI and two runs, while Alden Felker chipped in two hits and one RBI for Elk Lake.

Max Kimmel had two hits and a run for Lackawanna Trail, Luke Leventhall had a double, an RBI and a run and Isaac Ryon had a double and an RBI.

Elk Lake 10, Lackawanna Trail 2

Lackawanna Trail 000 002 0 — 2

Elk Lake 202 024 x — 10

WP: Dawson Sherman 7IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 12SO

LP: Tucker Kinney 5IP, 8H, 8R, 8ER, 5BB, 4SO

2B: Luke Leventhall (LT), Isaac Ryon (LT).

3B: Isaac Gesford (EL).

RECORDS: LT 5-7, 5-5; EL 11-4, 9-2.

Susquehanna 6, Blue Ridge 3

At Blue Ridge, Matthew Callender scattered seven hits over 5⅔ innings and struck out eight to get the win as Susquehanna defeated Blue Ridge in Division III.

Callender had a double and an RBI while Colton Stone homered and Parker Overbaugh had two RBIs for Susquehanna.

Gehrig Dibble had three hits for Blue Ridge, including a double.

Susquehanna 6, Blue Ridge 3

Susquehanna 001 130 1 — 6

Blue Ridge 010 000 2 — 3

WP: Matthew Callender 5⅔IP, 7H, 3R, 3ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Landen Witbeck 4⅔IP, 2H, 5R, 2ER, 2BB, 5SO

2B: Gehrig Dibble (BR), Brayden Smith (BR), Matthew Callender (SUS), William Marcy (SUS) 2.

HR: Colton Stone (SUS).

RECORDS: SUS 6-7, 5-5; BR 1-12, 1-10.