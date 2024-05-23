Wednesday's high school roundup: Windham, Cheverus set up softball showdown

May 22—Addison Deroche threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 batters, as Cheverus beat Marshwood 11-0 in a Class A South softball game Wednesday at Waterboro.

Kelsey Cassidy led the Cheverus offense with two hits and three RBI. Deroche, Delia Tremble and Alexandria Napolitano Aberle also had two hits.

Cheverus (15-0), ranked No. 2 in the Varsity Maine top 10, ends its regular season Friday at top-ranked Windham (15-0), the reigning Class A champion.

WINDHAM 17, SANFORD 0: Kennedy Kimball and Lacie Higgins combined for nine strikeouts in a three-inning no-hitter, and Jaydn Kimball drove in three runs as the Eagles (15-0) beat the Spartans (0-14) in Windham.

Kimball fanned all six batters she faced. Higgins walked one batter in the third.

Evelyn Anderson hit a two-run double.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, GREELY 3: Grace Callahan and Sophia Chung hit RBI singles during a four-run sixth inning as the Capers (3-10) rallied past the Rangers (8-7) in Cape Elizabeth.

Chung finished with two hits.

Fiona MacArthur, Avery Butler and Sophie Smith each had two hits for Greely.

YORK 9, LAKE REGION 4: Sara Orso smacked a two-run homer, and Maddie Fitzgerald also drove in two runs with a single and a triple as the Wildcats (14-0) topped the Lakers (7-6) at Naples.

Nya Avery added two hits and scored twice.

FREEPORT 19, YARMOUTH 7: Rosie Panenka went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBI, and Lillian Larochelle drove in three runs to power the Falcons (12-2) over the Clippers (4-9) in a six-inning game at Yarmouth.

Ali Brown, Celia Cobb, Izzy George and Vanessa St. Pierre also registered multiple hits for Freeport.

Drea Rideout and Adelaide Strout led Yarmouth's offense, each with a double and a single.

WELLS 16, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Savannah Tardiff went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBI, and Kylie Corbett was 3 for 4 day with a double, a triple, three runs scored and three RBI as the Warriors (9-6) beat the Patriots (0-14) in a four-inning game at Wells.

Payton Fazzina joined Corbett and Tardiff with multiple hits for Wells. Delani Brown blasted a home run and picked up the win in the circle, notching six strikeouts.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 5, LEAVITT 4: The Panthers (12-2) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to earn their second one-run win of the season over the Hornets (11-3) in a showdown of Class B South contenders in Turner.

A two-run homer by Medomak's Claudia Feeley in the sixth inning tied the game, then Haley Puchalski singled home the winning run in the seventh.

Sam Deblois had two hits and two RBI for the Hornets. Abby Albert and Emily Poland also tallied two hits, and Hailey Turcotte had a double.

GORHAM 10, THORNTON ACADEMY 6: Amber Bretton totaled five RBI with a single, a double and a home run, then struck out the side in the seventh to close out a win for the Rams (11-3) over the Trojans (5-10) in Gorham.

Kyleah Mack got the start on the mound for Gorham and struck out eight in six innings. She also hit a double, and Sawyer Vonderhaar slugged a triple.

Emma Barnes, Allison Marines and Miya McIntosh all had two hits for Thornton.

PORTLAND 14, NOBLE 0: Sadie Armstrong blasted two home runs and combined with Lili McCrum on a no-hitter as the Bulldogs (11-4) cruised past the Knights (2-12) in five innings at Portland.

Armstrong, who pitched the first three innings, drove in five runs.

WESTBROOK 13, MARSHWOOD 4: The Blue Blazes (4-11) struck for six runs in the first inning en route to a win over the Hawks (7-8) in Westbrook.

Avery Childs and Emma Clukey paced Westbrook with three hits apiece.

Marshwood's Laurali Shisler drove in two runs, and Lindsay Bennett was 2 for 3.

BASEBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, POLAND 1: Ethan Lord scattered eight hits over six innings, and the Raiders (7-8) edged the Knights (7-8) in Poland.

Fryeburg got its in the third inning on a hard ground ball by Alex Allain that the Knights couldn't field cleanly.

Poland pitcher Adam Gwarjanski struck out 11 and gave up six hits. He also had two hits, along with teammates Landon Cooper and Alex Mains, who drove in the only run for the Knights.

GREELY 9, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Wes Piper doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs to pace the Rangers (12-2) to a win over the Capers (9-5) at Cape Elizabeth.

Greely took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, as Piper hit a two-run double and Sam Almy singled in two runs. Piper's second double, in the second, drove in two more to help Greely open a 7-0 advantage. The Rangers added two runs in the third.

Keeler Vogt earned the win, allowing one run on two hits in four innings while striking out seven. Kyle Soule threw three perfect innings of relief, fanning five.

Cape's run came on a bases-loaded walk to Jimmy Hollowell.

THORNTON ACADEMY 17, WESTBROOK 1: Jacob Fish had three hits, including a home run, and six RBI as the Trojans (10-4) cruised to a five-inning win over the Blue Blazes (1-14) in Saco.

Fish also scored three runs. Dominic Hussey had two hits and two RBI, and Jeremiah Chessie and Joshua Penney each collected two hits and scored twice.

Beck Edgerly, Joshua Vallee and Blake Bolduc combined on a four-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks.

SACOPEE VALLEY SWEEPS WAYNFLETE/NYA: James Ritter was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and hit a two-run homer in the second game as the Hawks (11-3) swept a doubleheader from the Flyers (4-11), winning 7-1 and 7-2 in Portland.

Brady Metcalf and Bryce Stacey each had two hits in the opener.

In Game 2, Bradly Metcalf was 2 for 2 with three RBI, and Caleb Vacchiano also was 2 for 2 in support of Stacey, who went the distance on the mound.

YORK 11, LAKE REGION 8: Ben Brown, Lucas Ketchum and Leo Sullivan collected two hits apiece as the Wildcats (10-4) defeated the Lakers (2-12) in Naples.

York overcame a grand slam by Lake Region's Brock Gibbons. Jaiden Meehan joined Gibbons with multiple hits for the Lakers.

WELLS 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Gage Sargent pitched a five-hitter and drove in a run to lead the Warriors (8-6) over the Patriots (2-12) in Wells.

Seth Espling took the loss despite allowing only five hits and one earned run.

YARMOUTH 6, FREEPORT 0: Sam Lowenstein struck out nine while yielding only two hits through six innings, and also went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, leading the Clippers (11-2) over the Falcons (7-7) in Yarmouth.

Max Gilbert contributed a single, a double and a run scored. Jack Janczuk also had two hits.

CONY 11, OCEANSIDE 9: The Rams (10-4) scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings and five in the sixth to top the Mariners (7-7) in Rockland.

Wyatt McKenney had three hits for Cony, which also got two from winning pitcher Landon Foster. Foster overcame seven errors by the Rams.

Parker Darge and Taygen McAllister hit home runs for Oceanside.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

WINDHAM 18, SANFORD 3: Abby Trainor scored eight goals to power the Eagles (11-2) over Spartans (6-6) in Windham.

Grace Joly chipped in with four goals for Windham, which led 11-0 at halftime. Neve Ledbetter added two goals, and Macie Ennis, Marlie Ennis, Emma Ammons and Morgan McLain also scored.

Ali Long, Caitlin Hanselman and Savannah Knight were the goals scorers for Sanford.

KENNEBUNK 17, MASSABESIC 1: Anna McCarron tallied five goals and Ivy Armentrout produced four goals and an assist as the Rams (10-1) topped the Mustangs (6-5) in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk also got three goals from Sophia Notine and two from Keara Battaglise and Helen Kennie. Battaglise added three assists.

Emma Scully scored for Massabesic.

BRUNSWICK 13, MORSE 6: Elizabeth Putnam recorded four goals, Cecelia Slocum and Lauren Labbe added three apiece, and the Dragons (9-3) used an 8-2 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Shipbuilders (6-7) in Brunswick.

The Dragons also got a goal and two assists from Alexa Scott.

Olive Beeton and Zoe Avery led Morse with two goals each.

TRAIP ACADEMY 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6: Jacey Johnson scored a season-high four goals and Charlotte Masse made 12 saves to lead the Rangers (8-4) past the Raiders (4-7) in Fryeburg.

