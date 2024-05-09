Wednesday's high school roundup: Windham extends scoreless streak

May 8—Brooke Gerry threw a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and was 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored as Windham posted a 10-0 victory over Massabesic in a six-inning Class A South softball game Wednesday in Waterboro.

Kennedy Kimball went 3 for 4, and Nola Bryant and Addie Caiazzo chipped in with two hits apiece for Windham (10-0).

It was the seventh straight mercy-rule win for the reigning Class A champions, and the fifth consecutive shutout.

Candice Daigle and Ella Donovan each got a hit for Massabesic (3-5).

GIRLS' LACROSSE

GORHAM 10, WAYNFLETE 6: Piper Forgues led Rams (5-3) with three goals, while Hannah Bickford, Giselle Doucette and Ellie Gay each scored twice in a win over the Flyers (6-2) at Gorham.

Kaitlyn Nichols also scored, and Emerson Homa made nine saves for Gorham.

Lydia Birknes and Tilsley Kelly each scored three goals for Waynflete.

WELLS 11, NOBLE 2: Cali Leighton scored five goals to lead the Warriors (6-2) over the Knights (2-2) at North Berwick.

Kendall Maxon had three goals and added three assists, Caitlin Shiels chipped with a pair of goals, and Izzy Leslie also scored.

Wells pulled away with a 7-0 advantage in the second half.

Ella Anania got both goals for Noble.

BASEBALL

LEAVITT 4, MORSE 1: Will Keach allowed just four hits and struck out six to lead the Hornets (8-1) over the Shipbuilders (1-6) in Turner.

Luke Gladu's single in the third inning drove in Colten Taylor with the eventual winning run. Reid Sibley smacked two hits for the Hornets.

Oscar Nelson had two hits and Braylen Williams hit a double for Morse.

BOYS' LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 17, BIDDEFORD 2: Beckett Mehlhorn tallied five goals and three assists as the Red Riots (5-2) beat the Tigers (0-6) at South Portland.

Bryce Gordon and Ian House added three goals apiece, Tobey Lapin tossed in a pair, and Tadhg O'Donnell, Caleb Juers, Sam Rideout and Jamen Senter also scored.

Owen Sylvain and Micah Kiley scored for Biddeford.

FALMOUTH 17, KENNEBUNK 2: Hayden Davis and Ty Garlock scored three goals apiece to pace the Navigators (6-1) to a win over the Rams (5-2) inf Falmouth.

TJ Saulter, Joey Guerrette and Gio Guerrette each added two goals.

BOYS' HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC ACADEMY: Marc Frenette, a 1994 St. Dom's graduate, has been hired as the Saints' new head coach.

Frenette, previously a youth hockey coach at various age levels for the Maine Gladiators, takes over for Dan D'Auteuil, who recently resigned. Frenette helped St. Dom's win a Class A state championship as a player in his senior season.

