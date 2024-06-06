Wednesday's high school roundup: Greely eliminates nemesis Freeport

Jun. 5—Ryder Simpson's bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the fifth inning invoked the 10-run mercy rule as top-seeded Greely beat No. 8 Freeport 11-1 in a Class B South baseball quarterfinal Wednesday in Cumberland.

The Rangers (15-2) will host either Cape Elizabeth or Fryeburg Academy in the semifinals on Saturday.

Freeport (10-8), which eliminated Greely from the playoffs three times in the previous five years, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Ben Bolduc but left two runners in scoring position, as Greely pitcher Sam Almy struck out Harry Walker.

In the bottom half of the first, Ben Kyles' two-run double put Greely ahead for good. Almy helped himself with a sacrifice fly.

Greely added a run in the second on a Simpson RBI single, then made it 5-1 in the fourth when a run scored on an error.

Freeport loaded the bases and got Bolduc to the plate as the tying run with two outs in the fifth, but on his final pitch of the day, Almy caught him looking at a 3-2 pitch.

The Rangers then scored six times in the bottom half.

Simpson finished with two hits and four RBI, while Kyles drove in two. Almy struck out 10.

MARSHWOOD 7, WINDHAM 0: Noah Fitzgerald pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts, Silas Reimels had three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and the fourth-seeded Hawks (12-5) ousted the 12th-seeded Eagles (7-11) in a Class A South quarterfinal in South Berwick.

Riley Parnham added two hits and two RBI. The Hawks scored two runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings, and one in the third.

Brady Harvie, Login Desrochers and Ryan Smith got the only hits for the Eagles.

MT. ABRAM 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 2: The third-seeded Roadrunners (12-5) pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to edge the sixth-seeded Rangers (8-9) in a Class C South quarterfinal at Strong.

Colby Christiansen pitched six innings for Mt. Abram, allowing one earned run on two hits while fanning 10.

SOFTBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 15, GREENVILLE 0: Lily Rawnsley pitched a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts, Brooklyn Goodman had three hits and four RBI, and the top-seeded Panthers (16-1) made quick work of their Class D South quarterfinal against the eighth-seeded Lakers (7-8) in Yarmouth.

Cami Casserly contributed two hits and three RBI, Sadie Morgan also had two hits, and Tori St. Hilaire smacked an inside-the-park home run.

SKOWHEGAN 15, LEWISTON 0: The top-seeded River Hawks (15-1) pounded out 13 hits in a three-inning win over the No. 8 Blue Devils (5-11) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Skowhegan.

Lillian Noyes allowed two hits and struck out eight. Annabelle Morris had three hits and three RBI, while teammates Carlie Jarvais and Madalynne Morris added two hits apiece.

Isabella Enos tripled for Lewiston.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 9, LISBON 2: Rileigh Chase, June Foyt and Bella Lyons had two hits apiece as the second-seeded Mustangs (13-4) topped the No. 7 Greyhounds (5-12) in a Class C South quarterfinal at Monmouth.

Shannah Parsons threw a six-hitter.

Alivia Field had three hits for Lisbon.

CARRABEC 7, VALLEY 2: Aiyanna Tibbetts, Josephine Scheve and Macie Plourde had two hits apiece as the fourth-seeded Cobras (12-5) eliminated the No. 5 Cavaliers (8-9) in a Class D South quarterfinal in North Anson.

Jillian Robinson allowed five hits and struck out four for Carrabec, which will face No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy in the semifinals on Saturday.

Valley's Madeline Hill struck out six batters and led the Cavaliers at the plate with two hits.

BUCKFIELD 15, ST. DOMINIC 1: Carmen Crockett pitched a no-hitter, walked three times and drove in three runs as the second-seeded Bucks (16-1) beat the No. 7 Saints (10-7) in five innings in a Class D South quarterfinal at Buckfield.

Crockett struck out six and walked six.

Buckfield drew 17 walks. Brittany Carrier and Chloe Bennett each had two RBI.

Kassidy Cote drove in the only run for St. Dom's, in the fourth inning.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

MORSE 16, OCEANSIDE 4: Lillian Pomerleau recorded four goals and an assist, Zoe Nicholson added three goals, and the eight-seeded Shipbuilders (7-8) cruised past the ninth-seeded Mariners (5-10) in a Class C prelim in Bath.

Olive Beeton and Liz Bingham each added a pair of goals. Averi Leaver and Riley Walters also scored for Morse.

Lily Stackpole tallied three goals and Caitlyn Lamb got the other goal for Oceanside.

