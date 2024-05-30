Wednesday's high school roundup: Freeport holds on in girls' lacrosse

May 29—Hailly Curtis made her 13th save of the game with one second remaining Wednesday as Freeport held off North Yarmouth Acadeny for a 7-6 victory in girls' lacrosse at Yarmouth.

Freeport (13-1), which closed the regular season on a 12-game winning streak, got three goals from Lana DiRusso and two from Mia Levesque, who broke a tie with a free position goal with 4:38 left.

The Panthers (6-8) got two goals each from Gwen Curran and Ava Wilkinson. Salin Bachor made nine saves.

BOYS' LACROSSE

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8, TRAIP ACADEMY 7: Owen Reinbach knocked home the winner, his second goal of the game, as the Raiders (5-7) beat the Rangers (1-13) in double overtime at Kittery.

Reed Irwin had five goals to lead Fryeburg, with Russell Carbonaro adding another.

Asa Lane and Brody Johnson had three goals apiece, and Joey Watts also scored for Traip.

BASEBALL

TRAIP ACADEMY 8, ST. DOMINIC 2: Colby Christiansen pitched a five-hitter as the Rangers (8-8) upended the Saints (14-2) at Kittery.

Traip grabbed the lead with three runs in the first inning and added four in the second.

Six players has hits for Traip, including Caleb French with a double.

MT. ABRAM 15, MADISON 0: Patton Mitchell pitched four innings and had three hits, including a triple, and Kaiden Longley and Bryce Wilcox each had a double as the Roadrunners (11-6) beat the Bulldogs (4-12) at Salem.

SOFTBALL

HALL-DALE 16, TELSTAR 0: Torie Tibbetts and K.J. Greenhalgh each had three hits, including a triple, to lead Hall-Dale (14-2) over the Rebels (1-14) in three innings at Bethel.

Karalyn Coro and Jade Graham each chipped in a double.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

NYA: North Yarmouth Academy freshman Natasha Godfrey of Scarborough was selected as one of the 120 forwards in the country for the 2009 birth year to attend the USA Hockey girls' national-15 player development camp.

Godfrey is the only 2009 birth year girls' hockey player from Maine to advance to this final camp and was selected from the New England district development camp.

Godfrey is coming off a solid freshman season for the Panthers, scoring five goals with seven assists for 12 points in 32 games in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council.

The player development camp will take place July 25-30 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tasha and she earned this opportunity with all of the work she has put into her game," said NYA girls' hockey coach Matt Poulin. "Tasha is not only a talented player, but she is an even better student-athlete, teammate and competitor. It is an honor to work with Tasha and I am very excited for this recognition for her."

Copy the Story Link