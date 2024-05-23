Wednesday's high school baseball and softball scores, playoff pairings
CITY SECTION
BASEBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Semifinals
Open Division
At Pepperdine
Birmingham 3, Carson 0
Bell 1, Granada Hills 0
Division II
At higher seeds
Monroe 10, Harbor Teacher 7
Eagle Rock 2, Port of LA 1
Division III
At higher seeds
LA University 7, East Valley 1
Lincoln 10, Jefferson 0
Wednesday’s Results
Semifinals
Division I
At Stengel Field
North Hollywood 6, Chatsworth 2
Wilmington Banning 5, South East 0
Friday’s Schedule
Finals
At Stengel Field
Division II
#8 Monroe vs. #3 Eagle Rock, TBA
Division III
#2 Lincoln vs. #1 LA University
Saturday’s Schedule
Finals
At Dodger Stadium
Division I
#8 North Hollywood vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 10 a.m.
Open Division
#4 Bell vs. #2 Birmingham, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s Schedule
Division IV
Finals
At Venice
#10 LACES vs. #5 University, 4 p.m.
