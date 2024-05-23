Advertisement

Wednesday's high school baseball and softball scores, playoff pairings

steve galluzzo
·1 min read
Seattle Mariners baseball equipment in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, March 8, 2010, in Phoenix. The Brewers defeated the Mariners 6-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(Associated Press)

CITY SECTION

BASEBALL

Tuesday’s Results 

Semifinals

Open Division 

At Pepperdine

Birmingham 3, Carson 0

Bell 1, Granada Hills 0

Division II 

At higher seeds 

Monroe 10, Harbor Teacher 7

Eagle Rock 2, Port of LA 1

Division III

At higher seeds 

LA University 7, East Valley 1

Lincoln 10, Jefferson 0

Wednesday’s Results 

Semifinals

Division I 

At Stengel Field 

North Hollywood 6, Chatsworth 2

Wilmington Banning 5, South East 0

Friday’s Schedule 

Finals 

At Stengel Field 

Division  II

#8 Monroe vs. #3 Eagle Rock, TBA

Division III 

#2 Lincoln vs. #1 LA University

Saturday’s Schedule 

Finals 

At Dodger Stadium 

Division I 

#8 North Hollywood vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 10 a.m.

Open Division  

#4 Bell vs. #2 Birmingham, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Thursday’s Schedule 

Division IV 

Finals

At Venice

#10 LACES vs. #5 University, 4 p.m.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.