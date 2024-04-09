Wednesday's gossip: Williams, Joelinton, Varane, Casemiro, Diaz, Salah, Rodrygo

[Getty Images]

Tottenham are monitoring Athletic Bilbao's 21-year-old Spain forward Nico Williams, who has a £42.8m release clause in his contract. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Williams could stay for another season at Athletic Bilbao before Barcelona try to sign him in the summer of 2025. (Sport - in Spanish)

Newcastle United's talks with Brazil midfielder Joelinton are progressing well and the 27-year-old is close to signing a new contract with the Tyneside club. (Telegraph)

French defender Raphael Varane, 30, and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 32, are expected to head the list of players Manchester United offload in the summer. (Talksport)

Paris St-Germain and Barcelona are interested in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, whose agent recently visited the 27-year-old Colombia international. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Liverpool are prepared to let Mohamed Salah move to the Saudi Pro League this summer if the 31-year-old Egypt forward makes it clear he wants to leave. (HITC)

Manchester City are interested in Wolves winger Pedro Neto but could face competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia for the 24-year-old Portugal international. (Teamtalk)

Crystal Palace and Fulham are looking into a move for Union Berlin's Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi, 25. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, 23, says he turned down a move to Liverpool in 2017, even though the Reds had a 3m euro offer for the Brazil international accepted by Santos. (90 Min)

Arsenal will compete with Manchester United to sign Wolves and Brazil midfielder Joao Gomes, 23, this summer. (O Dia - in Portuguese)

Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch international right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, 23, is attracting interest from Liverpool in a move that could see Trent Alexander-Arnold moved into midfield. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are yet to agree a compensation deal with Newcastle for Dan Ashworth and may have to wait some months before they can appoint him as their sporting director. (Guardian)