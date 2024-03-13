Wednesday's gossip: Gyokeres, Diaz, Greenwood, Merino, Sterling, Walker, Sarri

Arsenal have made Sporting Lisbon's Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 25, their number one striker target this summer. The former Coventry player has an £85m release clause in his contract. (Football Transfers)

Liverpool have told Barcelona that Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 27, is part of the club's long-term plans and will not be for sale this summer. (Mirror)

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Ecuador centre-back Willian Pacho, 22. (90min)

Arsenal's 24-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson has emerged as a top summer target for Brighton. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United want £43m for English forward Mason Greenwood, 22, who has spent the season on loan at Getafe in Spain. An unnamed club from Saudi Arabia has expressed an interest in signing him. (Mirror)

Manchester United are trying to bring former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino, 27, back to England. The Spain international plays for Real Sociedad. (COPE - in Spanish)

Despite interest from Juventus and AC Milan, it is Aston Villa who are in pole position to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, 28, on a free transfer this summer. (calciomercato.com)

Chelsea might be looking to offload several stars this summer, including England forward Raheem Sterling, 29. (Mail)

West Ham are monitoring Sporting Lisbon and Portugal attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves, 25. He has a contract with Sporting until June 2027 and has a £68m release clause. (Record - in Portuguese)

Manchester City are in talks to extend 31-year-old German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega's contract at the club. (Florian Plettenberg)

Nice will demand a fee of 55m-60m euros (£47m-£51m) for 24-year-old France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is being targeted by Manchester United. (90Min)

Everton are lining up Hull's 23-year-old English defender Jacob Greaves as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite should the 21-year-old England Under-21 defender leave this summer. (Football Insider)

Eddie Howe will remain manager of Newcastle even if the Magpies fail to qualify for Europe this season. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker, 33, says he would be interested in a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, though is not ready to leave the Premier League. (Five)

Fulham and Nottingham Forest are interested in Bologna and Scotland attacking midfielder Lewis Ferguson, 24, who has scored six Serie A goals this season. (calciomercato.com - in Italian)

Brighton's Scottish midfielder Marc Leonard, 22, is wanted by Preston, Plymouth and Swansea. (Fabrizio Romano)