Wednesday's gossip: Fernandes, Tuchel, Frimpong, Frank, Conte, Thuram, Guimaraes

[BBC Sport]

Bayern Munich are looking at a move for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer and believe they can land the 29-year-old Portugal international because of growing frustrations at Old Trafford. (Independent)

Several of Bayern Munich's top players including England striker Harry Kane, 30, want manager Thomas Tuchel to perform a U-turn on his decision to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season. (Abendzeitung - in German)

Manchester United are prepared to offer £55m for Everton and England Under-21s centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21. (Daily Mail)

The Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, 23, is leaning towards leaving Beyer Leverkusen in the summer with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United all keen to take advantage of a £35m release clause in his contract. (Bild - in German - subscription required)

Arsenal and Manchester City have made contact with Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, over a potential summer move. (Caughtoffside)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is a strong contender for the Manchester United job should they sack manager Erik ten Hag. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Napoli have offered former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte £5.6m a year to be their next coach but AC Milan have cooled their interest in the 54-year-old Italian. (Sport Italia via Football Italia)

AC Milan are searching for a new right-back and Tottenham's 25-year-old Brazil defender Emerson Royal is high on their shortlist. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are trying to hijack Newcastle United's move for Fulham's English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 26. (Talksport)

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 23, for £13m this summer. (Mirror)

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is planning to make his assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff the first appointment to his backroom staff at Liverpool when he succeeds Jurgen Klopp. (ESPN)

Wolves are expected to offer manager Gary O'Neil a new three-year contract. (i Sport - subscription required)

Juventus want to part ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season. (Rudy Galetti)

Aston Villa are keen to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga after the 21-year-old Al-Ahli player indicated he is eager to head back to Europe in the summer. (Givemesport)