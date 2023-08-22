Wednesday's gossip: Andre, Lukaku, Paqueta, Amrabat, Gravenberch, Gabriel, Silva

Liverpool have had a £25.6m (30m euros) bid for Brazil midfielder Andre, 22, turned down by Fluminense who are reluctant to lose the player before the end of their league season in December. (ESPN)

West Ham have not given up on signing Ajax's Mohammed Kudus after their opening bid for the 23-year-old Ghana midfielder was rejected. (Sky Sports)

The Hammers have had a second bid of £35.8m (42m euros) for Kudus rejected by Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City could resurrect an £80m deal with West Ham for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, in January, once a Football Association investigation into the player's alleged betting rule breaches is concluded. (Sky Sports)

Fiorentina have given Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, until Friday to decide whether he wants to stay at the club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. (Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia)

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch faces an uncertain future at Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga club weigh up selling the 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Arsenal have made it clear to Saudi Arabian suitors and Real Madrid that their Brazilian defender Gabriel, 25, is not available. (Mirror)

Bernardo Silva, 29, has signed a new deal at Manchester City, with the Portugal international committing to the Premier League champions until June 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal will demand £50m from Chelsea for Folarin Balogun after the Blues sounded out the United States striker, 22, over a move to Stamford Bridge. (Evening Standard)

Roma's general manager Lina Souloukou has flown to London, fuelling speculation of talks with Chelsea over a deal for 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Lukaku is currently training with Chelsea's Under-21s and has not even spoken to new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the club refusing to let him leave on loan again. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Everton have ruled themselves out of a move for Chelsea's England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, but the Toffees remain in talks with Southampton over a deal for 27-year-old Scotland striker Che Adams. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester City's Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 26, has emerged as a top target for Premier League side Crystal Palace. (Leicestershire Live)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Fenerbahce and Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, with the 25-year-old having a release clause of £4.2m. (Mail)

Bayindir has undergone pre-medical checks in Greece on an existing back problem, the results of which will determine whether United take the deal any further. (Star)

Manchester United and Chelsea have both entered the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian striker Dino Klapija from Kustojia. (Mail)

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring Spanish forward Ansu Fati's situation at Barcelona as the club prepares for talks with agent Jorge Mendes over the 20-year-old's future. (Sport - in Spanish)