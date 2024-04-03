Wednesday's gossip: Amorim, Xavi, Haaland, Kimmich, Zubimendi, Wirtz, Branthwaite, Sancho

Barcelona are looking to wrap up a deal for Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as a replacement for the departing Xavi, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich reassess their options after Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen. (Independent)

However, the Barcelona board want to change Xavi's mind about leaving and are urging him to stay at the Nou Camp. (Athletic - subscription required)

Barcelona will target Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland, 23, in 2025 as part of a signings strategy that they hope will convince Xavi to stay beyond this season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea may have to sell some of their star players to raise cash to meet profit and sustainability rules this summer but England defender Reece James, 24, wants to stay at Stamford Bridge. (HITC)

Arsenal have approached Bayern Munich about a move for their Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, but have been told the 29-year-old's future will not be discussed until the summer. (Football Transfers)

Arsenal also appear to be in pole position to sign 25-year-old Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich. (Caught Offside)

Manchester City and Liverpool expect their attempts to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, 20, to be hampered by Xabi Alonso's decision to stay with the Bundesliga leaders. (HITC)

Real Madrid are not interested in signing Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 29, permanently and he will return to parent club Chelsea when his loan spell at the Bernabeu expires in June. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have Everton and England's 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite, Boca Juniors and Argentine 18-year-old Aaron Anselmino and 19-year-old Barcelona and Senegal international Mikayil Faye on their wishlist for defensive reinforcements this summer. (Mail)

Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, may get another chance at Manchester United if the club appoint Southampton's Jason Wilcox as their director of football. Wilcox worked with the 24-year-old England forward at Manchester City's academy. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United have a concrete interest in appointing Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna as their new boss. The Northern Irishman, 37, used to work at the club as an assistant coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid would like to sign 18-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro - who has also been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea - this summer after the Frenchman told his club he wants a new challenge. (Athletic - subscription needed)

Tottenham may be forced to sell Brazil defender Emerson Royal, 25, to help fund moves of their own in the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

Leeds United and England Under-21 midfielder and right-back Archie Gray, 18, is being watched by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich alongside a host of Premier League sides. (HITC)

Barcelona and Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 33, is in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid about joining on a free transfer this summer. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Barcelona have identified 19-year-old Fiorentina and Italy defender Michael Kayode, who also interests Arsenal, as an alternative to a permanent deal for Manchester City's on-loan Portugal international Joao Cancelo, 29. (Football Transfers)

Birmingham are in pole position, ahead of a number of other Championship clubs, to sign Queen's Park Under-18s defender Darryl Carrick, having watched the Scottish centre-half on numerous occasions this season. (Team Talk)