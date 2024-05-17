WEDNESDAY'S D2 VOLLEYBALL: Theodore leads Abington Heights into Class 3A semifinals

Shawn Theodore had 14 kills and seven digs to lead fourth-seeded Abington Heights to a 3-1 win over Scranton in a District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal boys volleyball game on Wednesday night.

Abington Heights (10-6) advanced to the semifinals and play at top-seeded Delaware Valley in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Nolan Moore added nine kills and five digs, Josh Young had seven kills, Dane Huggler had 22 assists and Ryan Horutz had 20 assists for the Comets.

Matthew Barrett had 15 kills, Atthar Shobari had 15 assists and Jason Moroe had 11 digs for Scranton.

Abington Heights 3, Scranton 1

Scranton (3-9) 24 22 25 15

Abington Heights (10-6) 26 25 19 25

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Rafael Chavez had 17 kills, Ronny Rodriguez had 31 assists, and seven service points to lead Hazleton Area to a Class 3A quarterfinal win.

Kendrick Ortiz added 14 service points for the third-seeded Cougars, who advance to play Wilkes-Barre Area (15-3) at 5 p.m. in the first game of a semifinal doubleheader on Monday.

Wyoming Valley West (2-10) 14 22 16

Hazleton Area (9-4) 25 25 25

Class 2A

Cameron Faux had 24 kills, 17 digs, and eight blocks to lead Dallas to a 3-1 win over Berwick in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal.

Dallas plays the winner of Thursday’s Forest City at Blue Ridge quarterfinal.