WEDNESDAY'S D2 SOFTBALL: Abington Heights advances to 5A final

Abington Heights advanced to the championship game of the District 2-4 Class 5A softball subregional with a 7-5 win over host Wallenpaupack on Wednesday.

The No. 3 seeded Lady Comets will face either No. 1 Pittston Area or No. 4 Shikellamy on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Cecelia O’Malley had three hits and two RBIs for Abington Heights, which scored five runs in the top of the second and two in the third. Isabelle Wilmot added two hits and two RBIs. Avery Brister contributed two hits and Eva Kane drove in two runs.

Kailyn Kielbasa was 4 for 4 for No. 2 seed Wallenpaupack. Gabriella Hieber and Emily Sterner added two hits apiece.

Abington Heights 7, Wallenpaupack 5

Abington Heights 052 000 0 — 7

Wallenpaupack 100 201 1 — 5

WP: Lauren Stalica 7IP, 10H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 5SO

LP: Gabby Hieber 2⅔IP, 9H, 7R, 7ER, 2BB, 1SO

2B: Wren Frederick (WAL), Clara Babyak (WAL).

Records: AH 17-5; WAL 16-4

Holy Cross 11, Dunmore 0

At Holy Cross, Ava Schmidt tossed a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts to lead the No. 2 Lady Crusaders past No. 3 Dunmore in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

She also had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Peyton Graboske added two hits, including a double, two RBIs and one run, Mia Scalese chipped in two hits, including a double, one RBI and two runs and Claire Helring had two hits and one run for Holy Cross.

The Lady Crusaders will face No. 1 Elk Lake, an 11-1 winner over No. 4 Blue Ridge, on Tuesday in the final.

Holy Cross 11, Dunmore 0

Dunmore 000 00 — 0

Holy Cross 410 42 — 11

WP: Ava Schmidt 5IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 6SO

LP: Rachel Walsh 3IP, 8H, 5R, 3ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: Alison Ross (HC), Mia Scalese (HC), Peyton Graboske (HC).

HR: Ava Schmidt (HC).

Records: HC 14-6; DUN 11-8

Elk Lake 11, Blue Ridge 1

At Elk Lake, Brynn Warriner had two hits, including a triple, one RBI and two runs to lead the No. 1 Lady Warriors to a six-inning victory over No. 4 Blue Ridge in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

Cheyenne Horn added a double and three RBIs, Hannah Howell had three hits, one RBI and one run and Marissa Horn tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Kendall Farthing had the lone hit and RBI for the Lady Raiders.

Elk Lake will face No. 2 Holy Cross, an 11-0 winner over No. 3 Dunmore, on Tuesday in the final.

Elk Lake 11, Blue Ridge 1

Blue Ridge 000 010 0 — 1

Elk Lake 060 203 x — 11

WP: Marissa Horn 6IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 4BB, 14SO

LP: Hailey Carpenetti 3⅓IP, 8H, 5R, 2ER, 2BB, 3SO

2B: Cheyenne Horn (EL).

3B: Brynn Warriner (EL).

Records: EL 17-1; BR 9-8