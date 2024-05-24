WEDNESDAY'S D2 BASEBALL: Scranton Prep outduels Honesdale in 4A semis

Blake Decker had a solo home run and No. 2 Scranton Prep outdueled No. 3 Honesdale, 4-3, in the District 2 Class 4A baseball semifinals Wednesday at Connell Park.

Trailing by two runs in the fifth inning, the Cavaliers scored three to take the lead. Brian Kellogg had a hit and two RBIs, Zander Condeelis had a hit, one RBI and one run and Johnny Petroski pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts while adding a hit for Scranton Prep.

Grant Tonkin had a double for Honesdale.

The Cavaliers will face No. 1 Dallas in the final Sunday at 6 p.m. at PNC Field.

Scranton Prep 4, Honesdale 3

Honesdale 101 010 0 — 3

Scranton Prep 010 030 x — 4

WP: Johnny Petroski 7IP, 6H, 3R, 1ER, 2BB, 7SO

LP: Peter Modrovsky 1⅔IP, 3H, 2R, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO

2B: George Stallman (SP), Grant Tonkin (HON).

HR: Blake Decker (SP).

Records: SP 10-8; HON 13-7

Pittston Area 15, North Pocono 2

At Pittston Area Primary Center, Beau Widdick was 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, and Elijah Barr tossed a five-inning complete game to lead No. 3 seed Pittston Area over No. 6 North Pocono in the District 2-4 Class 5A subregional.

Silvio Giardina had a pair of doubles and drove in three for the Patriots. Chase Montigney had two hits and two RBIs, while Richard Tonte had three hits, one RBI and two runs.

Jake Reese had two hits for North Pocono. Zachary Hatala and PJ Egner each doubled.

Pittston Area will play at No. 2 seed Abington Heights on Friday afternoon at 4:30 in the semifinals.

Pittston Area 15, North Pocono 2

North Pocono 020 000 0 — 2

Pittston Area 406 500 x — 15

WP: Elijah Barr 5IP, 4H, 2R, 0ER, 0BB, 9SO

LP: Cole Dymek 2⅔IP, 8H, 9R, 6ER, 4BB, 2SO

2B: Zachary Hatala (NP), PJ Egner (NP), Silvio Giardina (PA) 2.

3B: Drew DeLucca (PA), Beau Widdick (PA).

Records: NP 9-12; PA 17-4

Mid Valley 5, Lake-Lehman 1

At Mid Valley, Nicholas Mills had a home run and three RBIs to lead the No. 3 Spartans to a win over No. 6 Lake-Lehman in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Mills was also the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two. Zach Angelo had two hits and Douglas Pua added a double and two RBIs and Anthony Balashaitis chipped in a double and a run for Mid Valley.

Sam Finarelli had a solo home run for Lake-Lehman.

Mid Valley will play at No. 2 Riverside, a 7-0 winner over No. 7 Carbondale Area, at Friday 3 p.m. in the semifinals.

Mid Valley 5, Lake-Lehman 1

Lake-Lehman 000 100 0 — 1

Mid Valley 103 010 x — 5

WP: Nicholas Mills 5IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 4BB, 2SO

LP: Jason Jones 6IP, 7H, 5R, 3ER, 1BB, 2SO

2B: Anthony Balashaitis (MV), Douglas Pua (MV).

HR: Sam Finarelli (LL), Nicholas Mills (MV).

Records: MV 13-7; LL 9-12

Holy Redeemer 5, Lakeland 4

At Gibby Field, DJ McDermott’s second double of the game scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead No. 1 Holy Redeemer to an extra-inning win over No. 8 Lakeland in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Zach Schultz pitched two innings of relief to get the win. He also had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one. Luke Hendrzak had two hits and one RBI. Jack Hurst singled and scored one run.

Dylan Patuk had three hits and scored one run for Lakeland. Riley Rovinsky had two hits while Alex Woodward had two singles and drove in two.

Holy Redeemer will host No. 4 Dunmore, an 8-0 winner over Wyoming Seminary, in the semifinals Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Holy Redeemer 5, Lakeland 4

Lakeland 010 001 11 — 4

Holy Redeemer 000 000 32 — 5

WP: Zach Schultz 2IP, 3H, 2R, 1ER, 0BB, 3SO

LP: Dylan Patuk ⅔IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: DJ McDermott (HR) 2.

Records: HR 16-5; LAK 4-16

Dunmore 8, Wyoming Seminary 0

At Schautz Stadium, Max Forgione and Christian Jaramillo combined on a two-hit shutout as fourth-seeded Dunmore blanked No. 5 Wyoming Seminary in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Forgione allowed the two hits in six innings with three walks and eight strikeouts on 99 pitches. Jaramillo finished off the shutout in the seventh with one walk and one strikeout.

Jamie McMynne homered twice for the Bucks and finished with three hits and five RBIs. Matt Iezzi also homered and had two hits and two RBIs.

Hayden Vought and Ben Fenster had the hits for Wyoming Seminary.

Dunmore visits top-seeded Holy Redeemer in the Friday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinals.

Dunmore 8, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyoming Seminary 000 000 0 — 0

Dunmore 202 022 x — 8

WP: Max Forgione 6IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 8SO

LP: Theodore Kraus 4⅓IP, 5H, 6R, 6ER, 3BB, 1SO

2B: Max Forgione (DUN).

3B: Jamie McMynne (DUN).

HR: Matt Iezzi (DUN), Jamie McMynne (DUN) 2.

Records: DUN 11-9, WSEM 9-9

Riverside 7, Carbondale Area 0

At Riverside, Connor McNally had two hits and two runs and pitched six shutout innings with five strikeouts to lead the No. 2 Vikings past No. 7 Carbondale Area in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Jose Sosa had a solo home run, Casey O’Brien added a double and one RBI and Jason Posluzny chipped in a hit and two RBIs for Riverside.

Preston Casey had two hits, including a double, for the Chargers.

The Vikings will host No. 3 Mid Valley, a 5-1 winner over Lake-Lehman, in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m.

Riverside 7, Carbondale Area 0

Carbondale Area 000 000 0 — 0

Riverside 010 024 x — 7

WP: Connor McNally 6IP, 6H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 5SO

LP: Krystel Calderon 5⅔IP, 5H, 6R, 4ER, 4BB, 7SO

2B: Preston Casey (CAR), Casey O'Brien (RIV), Johnny Gorel (CAR).

HR: Jose Sosa (RIV).

Records: RIV 15-6; CA 7-14