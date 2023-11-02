Wednesday's best in < 10 minutes
On this edition of FastCast, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers defeat the Arizona D-backs 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series
On this edition of FastCast, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers defeat the Arizona D-backs 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
Before they take the field for Friday's Game 1, here's everything you need to know about how these teams are winning in October and why they might take home a title.
Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia are the two favorites to win World Series MVP.
Adolis García hit two home runs as the Rangers stunned the Houston crowd and punched their ticket to the World Series.
Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series on Tuesday. The Rangers' slugger was walked nine times in three ALDS games against the Orioles.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen both delivered incredible performances before the Rangers' offense came through late.
The Rangers will look to win the franchise's first title in Game 5 on Wednesday.
The NFL has had some good games so far this season, with more to come.
The controversial three-time NCAA champion head coach died Wednesday at 83 years old.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.