Wednesday Week 2 NFL Injury Report has three starters out for Eagles

THURSDAY

VIKINGS at EAGLES — Minnesota: Out: C Garrett Bradbury (back). Questionable: T Christian Darrisaw (ankle), OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle). Philadelphia: Out: S Reed Blakenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs). Questionable: DT Fletcher Cox (ribs).

SUNDAY

PACKERS at FALCONS — Green Bay: Did Not Practice: T David Bakhtiari (NIR-resting player/knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), LB Quay Walker (concussion), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). Limited participation: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring), LB Rashan Gary (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee). Full participation: S Anthony Johnson (knee). Atlanta: DNP: LB Troy Andersen (concussion), DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), TE Jonnu Smith (NIR-resting player). Limited: CB Jeff Okudah (foot). Full: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh).

RAVENS at BENGALS — Baltimore: DNP: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral). Limited: TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps). Cincinnati: DNP: DE Cameron Sample (ankle). Limited: RB Chris Evans (hamstring), DE Joseph Ossai (ankle), LB Logan Wilson (ankle). Full: QB Joe Burrow (calf), DB Daxton Hill (hand).

BEARS at BUCCANEERS — Chicago: DNP: DB Kyler Gordon (hand). Limited: DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), LB Dylan Dole (hamstring). Tampa Bay: DNP: CB Carlton Davis (toe), S Christian Izien (concussion), DL Calijah Kancey (calf). Full: QB Baker Mayfield (right shoulder).

COLTS at TEXANS — Indianapolis: DNP: G Quenton Nelson (toe), TE Andrew Ogletree (concussion), T Braden Smith (knee, ankle). Full: RB Zack Moss (forearm). Houston: DNP: LB Neville Hewitt (illness), S Jalen Pitre (chest), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hip). Limited: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), LB Blake Cashman (hamsting), OT Geroge Fant (shoulder), WR John Metchie III (hamstring), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle/wrist), TE Dalton Schultz (thigh), WR Robert Woods (NIR-resting player). Full: RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring).

CHIEFS at JAGUARS — Kansas City: DNP: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness). Limited: DT Chris Jones (NIR-resting player), TE Travis Kelce (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee). Full: WR Richie James (knee), CB Nic Jones (hand), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), DT Tershawn Wharton (knee). Jacksonville: DNP: C Luke Fortner (ankle), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (ankle). Limited: DE Tyler Lacy (hip).

RAIDERS at BILLS — Las Vegas: DNP: WR Davante Adams (foot), WR DeAndre Carter (knee), DE Chandler Jones (NIR-personal matter), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), S Trevon Moehrig (thumb). Limited: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), G Jordan Meredith (calf). Buffalo: Full: C Mitch Morse (finger).

CHARGERS at TITANS — Los Angeles: DNP: DE Joey Bosa (hamstring), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle/NIR-personal matter), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring/NIR-personal matter). Limited: DE Chris Rumph (hamstring). Tennessee: DNP: WR Treylon Banks (NIR-personal), S Amani Hooker (concussion), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle). Limited: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Tyjae Spears (groin), DT Teair Tart (groin). Full: CB Tre Avery (hamstring), OT Dillon Radunz (knee).

DOLPHINS at PATRIOTS — Miami: DNP: RB Raheem Mostert (knee). Limited: T Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique). Full: RB De'Von Achane (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (thumb), S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Connor Williams (knee). New England: DNP: OT Trent Brown (concussion), OL Sidy Sow (concussion). Limited: C David Andrews (hamstring), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), G Cole Strange (knee).

GIANTS at CARDINALS — New York: DNP: OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hamstring/resting player). Limited: DB Deonte Banks (calf), LB Cam Brown (ankler), DB Cor'Dale Flott (hamstring), PK Graham Gano (right ankle), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring),OL Matt Peart (elbow), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee). Arizona: DNP: DL L.J. Collier (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle). Limited: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand), RB James Conner (calf), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder).

JETS at COWBOYS — New York: Limited: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), OT Duane Brown (shoulder), RB Breece Hall (knee). Dallas: DNP: WR Brandin Cooks (knee), OT Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf). Full: OT Tyron Smith (ankle).

49ERS at RAMS — San Francisco: DNP: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), T Trent Williams (NIR). Full: TE George Kittle (groin), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist). Los Angeles: Limited: G Joe Noteboom (ankle), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hip).

SEAHAWKS at LIONS — Seattle: DNP: T Charles Cross (toe), LB Boye Mafe (knee), DE Mike Morris (shoulder). Limited S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Devin Bush (shoulder). Full: TE Will Dissly (shoulder), CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring), NT Cameron Young (knee). Detroit: DNP: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), DB Khalil Dorsey (illness), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring). Full: C Frank Ragnow (toe).

COMMANDERS at BRONCOS — Washington: DNP: CB Jartavius Martin (concussion). Limited: WR Curtis Samuel (hip), DE Chase Young (neck). Full: G Samuel Cosmi (shoulder), WR Terry McLaurin (toe). Denver: DNP: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Limited: LB Frank Clark (hip), WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (knee), CB Riley Moss (abdomen).

Note: NIR - Not Injury Related

