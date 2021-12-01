Wednesday updates: Falcons LB Deion Jones returns to practice

Matt Urben
·4 min read

The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Wednesday to begin preparation for their Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Deion Jones was back out there after missing Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Since we’re approaching the final stretch of the season, head coach Arthur Smith wisely gave a couple of players a well-deserved rest day. Here’s a rundown of the day’s top stories, including the team’s first injury report of the week.

Pro Bowl Vote: Retweet to help send you Favorite Falcons

The Falcons have a couple of deserving players, but actually have two with a legitimate shot at a Pro Bowl berth. Younghoe Koo is looking for his second consecutive trip, while rookie Kyle Pitts is currently on track to make his first. Use Twitter for something useful for once and click that retweet button.

Falcons Week 13 injury report: Wednesday updates

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

Grady Jarrett

Rest

DNP

Jonathan Bullard

Ankle

DNP

Kendall Sheffield

Hamstring

Full

Deion Jones

Shoulder

Full

The Falcons had three players sit out of Wednesday’s practice. Patterson and Jarrett were given a rest day, while defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was out again with an ankle injury. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) practiced in full after missing Sunday’s game, as did LB Deion Jones (shoulder).

No AB for TB

While Brown was held to one catch for 17 yards when the Falcons first played the Buccaneers, he’s still a dynamic weapon that Tom Brady has familiarity with. He’s been out with an ankle injury since Week 7, but he won’t be making his return this week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thomas Morstead wins NFC Special Teams POTW

Morstead was signed just a few days before the Falcons’ 21-14 win over the Jaguars and put together an impressive performance. The veteran punter pinned three balls inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Morstead spent his entire career up until this season with the rival Saints. We’ll see what Atlanta decides to do when starter Dustin Colquitt returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Patterson carving his own path

Not only did the Falcons list Patterson at safety on Tuesday’s updated depth chart, but he’s the only running back to have 500+ receiving yards this season.

Bucs lose guard Aaron Stinnie to knee injury

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost a key member of their offensive line for at least the next three games,” writes Bucs Wire’s Luke Easterling. “Guard Aaron Stinnie has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.”

Falcons offensive line shines in Week 13 win

Frequently criticized Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary responded to his detractors with his best performance of the season. Not only did he dominate in the running game, he more than held his own in pass protection and earned high marks from Pro Football Focus.

NFC playoff updates: Falcons alive and well

As Deen Worley pointed out this morning, the Falcons may not look like a playoff team, but that’s the reality of the current NFC playoff picture. Atlanta is one of a handful of teams fighting for that seventh spot despite having a losing record. A win over Tampa would greatly help the team’s chances of a playoff berth and even a potential NFC South crown if you want to get crazy with it.

Watch: Falcons 30th anniversary of "The Rudest Team"

