Wednesday updates: Falcons LB Deion Jones returns to practice

The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Wednesday to begin preparation for their Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Deion Jones was back out there after missing Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Since we’re approaching the final stretch of the season, head coach Arthur Smith wisely gave a couple of players a well-deserved rest day. Here’s a rundown of the day’s top stories, including the team’s first injury report of the week.

Pro Bowl Vote: Retweet to help send you Favorite Falcons

The Falcons have a couple of deserving players, but actually have two with a legitimate shot at a Pro Bowl berth. Younghoe Koo is looking for his second consecutive trip, while rookie Kyle Pitts is currently on track to make his first. Use Twitter for something useful for once and click that retweet button.

Falcons Week 13 injury report: Wednesday updates

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP Grady Jarrett Rest DNP Jonathan Bullard Ankle DNP Kendall Sheffield Hamstring Full Deion Jones Shoulder Full

The Falcons had three players sit out of Wednesday’s practice. Patterson and Jarrett were given a rest day, while defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was out again with an ankle injury. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) practiced in full after missing Sunday’s game, as did LB Deion Jones (shoulder).

No AB for TB

Buccaneers' WR Antonio Brown is expected to miss at least the next two weeks at Atlanta and against Buffalo with the sprained ankle he suffered in Week 6 at Philadelphia, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2021

While Brown was held to one catch for 17 yards when the Falcons first played the Buccaneers, he’s still a dynamic weapon that Tom Brady has familiarity with. He’s been out with an ankle injury since Week 7, but he won’t be making his return this week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thomas Morstead wins NFC Special Teams POTW

Mostead, 35, had an outstanding game, pinning three of his five punts inside Jaguars’ 20-yard line. https://t.co/0i1Xvw8LNM — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 1, 2021

Morstead was signed just a few days before the Falcons’ 21-14 win over the Jaguars and put together an impressive performance. The veteran punter pinned three balls inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Morstead spent his entire career up until this season with the rival Saints. We’ll see what Atlanta decides to do when starter Dustin Colquitt returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Patterson carving his own path

CP can do it all 👀 pic.twitter.com/ABINwqKWV6 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 1, 2021

Not only did the Falcons list Patterson at safety on Tuesday’s updated depth chart, but he’s the only running back to have 500+ receiving yards this season.

The only RB with 500+ receiving yards this season? That's @ceeflashpee84. RT to give him your #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/ojDZOsKeiq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 1, 2021

Bucs lose guard Aaron Stinnie to knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie will miss at least the next three games due to a knee injury https://t.co/ujurSlyJkG — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) December 1, 2021

Falcons offensive line shines in Week 13 win

Kaleb McGary stepped up and his 79.6 PFF grade was the team’s fourth-highest mark on offense. https://t.co/BCFcoY3bel — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 1, 2021

Frequently criticized Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary responded to his detractors with his best performance of the season. Not only did he dominate in the running game, he more than held his own in pass protection and earned high marks from Pro Football Focus.

NFC playoff updates: Falcons alive and well

Looking at the NFC playoff standings entering Week 13. https://t.co/0VJxAwNMG9 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 1, 2021

As Deen Worley pointed out this morning, the Falcons may not look like a playoff team, but that’s the reality of the current NFC playoff picture. Atlanta is one of a handful of teams fighting for that seventh spot despite having a losing record. A win over Tampa would greatly help the team’s chances of a playoff berth and even a potential NFC South crown if you want to get crazy with it.

Watch: Falcons 30th anniversary of "The Rudest Team"

The 30th Anniversary of 'The Rudest Team' Part 1 is LIVE on our YouTube channel ⤵️ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 1, 2021

In part two, Glanville, Miller, Haynes, Tuggle, and Lyles reflect on the ups and downs of what was then the Falcons' second-winningest season in franchise history. 'The Season' premieres tonight on Youtube at 7 p.m. My story on the conversation👇🏾https://t.co/C0iMd0hFa9 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 1, 2021

