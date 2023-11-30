Wednesday thriller: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi holds off UTEP late to win

From a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi standpoint, Wednesday's 67-63 victory at UTEP was a defensive masterpiece supplemented with clutch moments reminiscent of so much Islanders success in recent years.

For the Miners, it was a throwback to last year when they couldn't make 3-pointers, couldn't make free throws, couldn't take care of the basketball and couldn't win close games.

That all added up a to the biggest victory of the year for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which improved to 3-4. UTEP fell to 5-3 with its third consecutive loss.

The biggest basket of the game came from reserve Dayne Prim, whose fourth-chance contested layup with 11.8 seconds remaining ended a flurry under the basket and gave the Islanders a 66-63 lead.

A UTEP team that made 3-of-19 3-pointers still had a chance, but instead committed their 20th turnover when Tae Hardy stepped on the baseline with 3 seconds left. The Miners also cost themselves a win at the line, where they were 16-of-24.

UTEP men's basketball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Dian Wright-Forde came off the bench to score 17 points to lead the Islanders, who never trailed after taking the lead late in the first half but did see UTEP tie it several times late, including 60-60 with 3:35 to play.

The Islanders, however, didn't give up a field goal in the last 5:33, which mirrored a defensive stretch they went on at the end of the first half when they took the lead for good.

Otis Frazier had 16 to lead UTEP.

Islanders up five at half

The Miners bolted to a 15-7 lead before A&M-Corpus Christi locked down on defense, took its first lead late in the first half and went to intermission on an 8-0 run to lead 33-28.

UTEP went the last 5:51 without a field goal, turning the ball over four times and missing four shots. The Miners were 0-9 from 3-point range in the first half and when the Islanders quit handing them breakaways off turnovers, UTEP didn't find other ways to score.

The Islanders had eight turnovers in the game's first 11:30, then didn't turn it over again until 1.8 seconds remained in the first half.

A&M-Corpus Christi took over late in the first half at the free-throw line, where it had eight attempts and made five in the last 3:00.

The Islanders' Dian Wright-Forde and the Miners' Otis Frazier each led their team with 10 points in the first 20 minutes.

Up next

The Miners return to the Don Haskins Center on Monday to face Western New Mexico. The 7 p.m. Mountain time tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

The Islanders head home to Corpus Christi to host the South Texas Showdown, starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central time against UT-Rio Grande Valley. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

