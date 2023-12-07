Wednesday sports roundup: Swift's double-double leads Staunton; Fort, Riverheads, Draft teams win

Girls basketball

STAUNTON — Sam Swift had a huge double-double Wednesday night as the junior helped lead Staunton to a 44-23 win over Heritage Lynchburg in girls basketball.

Swift finished with 22 points — half of what her team scored — and 10 rebounds in the win. Avian Fields added 10 for the Storm, which improved to 4-1 under first year head coach Donta Robinson.

Riverheads and Fort Defiance also picked up wins in girls basketball, with the Gladiators topping Mountain View 54-19 behind 18 points from Anna Shirley, one of three Riverheads players in double figures. Alexis Myrtle scored 12 and Kallie Poole added 11 in the win.

Fort beat Rockbridge 44-12 to record its first win of the season.

Stuarts Draft fell to Monticello 49-35. Augusta Seibert led the Cougars with nine points and Maddie Mason added eight for Draft.

Turner Ashby beat Wilson Memorial 52-21. Aaliyah Taylor had eight points for the Hornets in the loss.

"We played a great first half but came out flat in the second half," Wilson coach Jackie Bryan said of her team, which trailed 19-16 at the break but only managed five second-half points. "We need to learn how to put together four quarters with intensity."

Charlottesville beat Waynesboro 64-39.

Boys basketball

In boys basketball, Stuarts Draft beat Monticello 49-28. Donovan Jenkins led the Cougars with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Landon Graber finished with nine points and Harley Frame added six in the win.

Fort Defiance beat Rockbridge 91-71 behind 27 points from Samuel Garber, who hit seven 3-pointers in the win. Jasigh Ransome added 13 points and Gio Armendariz Cruz scored 12 for Fort.

Waynesboro fell to Charlottesville 59-41. Waynesboro junior Zevion Robinson had a great game despite the loss, leading all scorers with 29 points. Waynesboro was without one of its leaders, Jackson Darden, who sprained his ankle in Monday's game.

"I couldn't be more proud of my team for the way they battled," Waynesboro coach John Spears said.

