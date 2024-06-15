Wednesday sign former Blades full-back Lowe

Max Lowe made 10 appearances in the Premier League last season [Rex Features]

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Sheffield United left-back Max Lowe.

The 27-year-old will join the Owls on 1 July when his contract with their cross-city rivals expires.

Lowe, who started his career with Derby County, made 44 league appearances in four seasons with the Blades.

He is the second player to join Wednesday this week after goalkeeper Ben Hamer agreed a move on Friday.

The Championship side have not revealed the length of contract that Lowe has signed.