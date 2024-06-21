Wednesday sign Angers defender Valery

Yan Valery played 65 times for Angers after joining the French side form Southampton in September 2022 [Getty Images]

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Angers full-back Yan Valery for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Tunisia defender previously worked under Owls boss Danny Rohl when the pair were at Southampton.

He joined the French side from Saints in September 2022 and helped them win promotion back to Ligue 1 last season after relegation in his first campaign.

Valery is the third player to join Wednesday this summer after goalkeeper Ben Hamer and full-back Max Lowe.

As with their two previous additions, the Championship side have not revealed the length of contract he has signed.