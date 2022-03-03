Wednesday Scouting Combine News Bites









USC WR Drake London is on the road to recovery after dislocating his ankle in his eighth game of the year. The Trojan target hog said he’s 85% recovered from his dislocated ankle while revealing that he has been ramping up activity and actually running over the past couple of weeks. London also stressed how basketball was instrumental in assisting his football development, saying “Like I said before, it’s like grabbing a rebound. I use my crossover, press, things like that. Body control too, it’s definitely helped me in the long run.”

Though London wasn’t expected to test at the combine anyway, his 40, shuttle and 3-cone times are possibly the most anticipated results of the entire receiver class. Reason being, London is huge - 6’5/210 - and the tradition of giant 6’5+ receivers who had sustained NFL success is on par with the long, storied tradition of Russia being a peaceful nation with an impeccable human rights record. If London is going to truly solidify his elite top-15 draft capital, a good first step would be to post a 40-yard dash under 4.6 seconds as his biggest question mark is can London separate downfield instead of having to rely on a barrage of contested catch opportunities in the mold of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

I asked Arkansas WR Treylon Burks how about his transition to the outside after running 77% of his routes from the slot and only faced 39 press man snaps in 2021. Not only does Burks, and his XXXXL sized gloves, believe he will transition to an outside role in the NFL seamlessly, but the interesting part of his answer was how the Razorbacks’ speedster thinks he could be even more dangerous out wide since in the slot he’s getting “touched” on three different levels.

Burks’ reasoning is as follows - when he’s in the slot, first the slot corner gives him a shove, then he has to navigate the linebackers jostling him on the second level, before a safety is looming on the third level to clean up any mistakes. So despite being moved around like a chess piece in Arkansas OC Kendall Briles’ offense, Burks was actually pretty adamant about where he would like to line up in the NFL “I like being matched up on an island, one-on-one, where I feel like I can overpower him with my physicality and speed.”

While his 6’3/225 frame is ready-made for the bully-ball approach Burks intends to unveil upon the NFL, it will be interesting to finally see his 40-yard dash time. The props market opened Burks at an O/U of 4.37, which then shot up to 4.41 before ultimately settling on 4.4 flat. At his size any of those times would be a home run for his draft stock. I’m leaning Over since Burks looks every bit of his billed height/weight, and maybe even a little bigger.

Ohio State WR Chris Olave revealed that he was going to do all the combine tests besides the bench press. The decision to not strap on the lifting gloves and rep out 225-pounds is hardly a surprise, as Olave is known more for his smooth strides than prodigious weight room performances. When I asked him what aspects of his game he’s working on in preparation for the jump to the NFL, he stressed that his focus was working on getting stronger through maintaining a better diet and strength training. I followed that question up by asking if the primary reason he was trying to get rocked up was to help him deal with physical press corners, which he confirmed. His answer shows that Olave is self actualized about what he does well, and what needs work.

If there is a common theme among the draft community regarding Olave, it’s that he’s going to have to deal with bigger, more physical corners who are much more adept at stifling releases and bumping smaller receivers off their routes. It is said that acceptance is the first step to recovery. From the sounds of it, Olave has accepted where he needs to improve and is acting on it. If he can gain enough functional weight to help him match the physicality of opposing press-man corners, Olave could develop into a cornerstone player for a winning team.

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich is a former walk-on who grinded his way into a prominent role in HC Chip Kelly’s run-heavy offense. I asked him if he preferred to be positioned inline or flexed for receiving purposes, and his answer surprised me a bit, saying “I like to line up with my hand down on the ground, which was something I had to get used to since I was originally a wide receiver. I feel like being inline lets me contribute in the run game, but also allows me to see the whole field and disguise my routes when coming off the line. Coach Kelly probably had me lined up there 70% of the time, and my favorite route is the Y-option, where I can read the defense and decide which route I want to run.”

Dulcich joined slot receiver Kyle Phillips as the focal points of the Bruins’ passing attack, with Dulcich possessing a rare ability to break big plays both from an inline and flexed out alignment, as his 18.3 yards per reception average over the last two years will attest. At 6’3/250 Dulcich is similarly proportioned to the class’ current consensus TE1, Tre McBride, in that he’s much better suited for receiving work in the NFL and likely won’t be logging the kind of blocking workload of former Notre Dame mauler Tommy Tremble who is almost a third tackle at times. The UCLA pass catcher is currently projected as a fourth-round selection who is being taken with the 112th pick on average according to the NFL Mock Draft Database. He has the potential to be an above-average receiving option who can stretch the field vertically when called upon.

​​​​​​​Additionally, considering he looks like a super-sized James Franco, with an Anderson Varejao-esque mane and wispy-thin mustache that Dulcich said he’s somehow been growing since June despite the fact it’s so thin it looks painted on…Dulcich clearly won the “Best Hair” superlative of Day 1.

Quick Hits

Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson is opting out of the bench press, which is understandable considering his 5’11/185-pound frame isn’t likely to press 225-pounds very often according to science. Despite not benching, Robinson’s frame didn’t look “thin” by any means, as I left the interview session with a clear understanding how Wan’Dale forced 22 missed tackles this year, sixth-most in the nation.

Ole Miss WR Dontario Drummond took over Elijah Moore’s slot role in the Miss offense and thrived, catching 76-of-94 passes, and 81% catch rate, 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns while earning a 84.6 receiving grade from PFF. I was surprised how filled out he was, looking every bit the part of the 6’0/217 he’s billed at. Drummond told me the biggest thing he’s working on in the offseason is his long speed, while his favorite routes are digs and slants where he can use his sharp cutting ability and change of direction to get an edge on defenders out of the slot. Given his explosive short-area burst, rocked up frame and surprising quickness for his size, Drummond is a projected Day 3 wideout i’ll be watching intently during drills.

When I asked NDSU WR Christian Watson if there’s a current NFL player that he thinks resembles his skill set, he said Deebo Samuel because Watson believes he can be a weapon in multiple phases of the game, citing his success on designed run plays during his career at NDSU. At 6’4/211 pounds, he said his favorite route to run is a “go” but when he answered, Watson had a little smirk as if to indicate he REALLY likes to burn people down the sideline.

Boise State WR Khalil Shakir turned some heads in the Senior Bowl practice sessions by being almost unrecoverable in 1-on-1’s thanks to his lightning quick feet and advanced feel for manipulating defenders. However his arms measured at a T-Rex-like 29-inches, which could limit him to slot duty in the NFL. When asked if he sees himself as a slot or an outside receiver, Shakir was adamant that he could do both and cited the fact that he’s been lining up in both spots since arriving on campus while excelling in each role. The NFL mock draft community is quite bullish on Shakir, as his average draft position places him in the 3rd round at number 72 overall. Though likely pegged as a slot-only, despite his protestations, Shakir thinks his ability to gain yards after the catch is his best attribute and has all the makings of a dependable slot receiver who is crafty and tough, with explosiveness to break chunk plays. Having watched him carve up defenses for the past four years at Boise State, i’m confident Shakir can carve out a niche for himself.​​​​​​​