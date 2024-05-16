Wednesday scores, Corning to Flag Football title game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was playoff time for some area girls flag football teams.

In Corning, the Hawks rolled past Horseheads 40-12 to advance to the Section IV D-I Girls Flag Football Championship. In the other side of the D-I bracket, Binghamton surged past Elmira 32-21.

Corning now plays Binghamton in the D-I Championship Saturday morning at 10 am.

In Section IV D-II, M-E crushed Waverly 40-7 and Owego cruised past Vestal 33-7. The Spartans will play at the unbeaten Lake Hawks Saturday at a time to be determined. Full Wednesday night scoreboard below from around the region.

High School Girls Flag Football

Corning 40, Horseheads 12

Binghamton 32, Elmira 21

M-E 40, Waverly 7

Owego 33, Vestal 7

High School Softball

Edison 5, Horseheads 4 F/8

High School Baseball

Letchworth 3, Haverling 2

Waverly 2, Trumansburg 1

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.