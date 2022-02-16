Wednesday schedule at Daytona: Cup qualifying

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The front row for the Daytona 500 will be determined Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying is the only on-track session Wednesday. The session begins at 8:05 p.m. ET on FS1 and Motor Racing Network.

Forty-two cars are set to make a qualifying attempt. Daniel Hemric is scheduled to go first. Rookie Austin Cindric is scheduled to go last in the first round.

Daytona 500 qualifying order

Each car will make one lap. The top 10 will advance to the second round and make one lap. The two fastest cars will start on the front row of the Daytona 500.

Qualifying will set the lineups for both qualifying races Thursday night. Also, the fastest two non-chartered cars will guarantee themselves a spot in the Daytona 500.

Reigning Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell had the fastest lap in Tuesday’s two practice sessions at 192.736 mph, but his lap came in a draft with a pack of cars.

