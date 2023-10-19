Wednesday Roundup: New Lex, River View grab sectional titles

Here is the happenings after Wednesday's tournament action:

Volleyball

Division II

New Lexington 20, 23, 25, 25, 15, Circleville 25, 25, 13, 20, 8: Trinity Cook hammered 22 kills and made nine digs, as the seventh seeded Panthers rallied past the third-seeded Tigers for the sectional title.

New Lex will face seventh seed Fairfield Union, which defeated second seed Chillicothe Unioto in five sets, in a district semifinal on Monday at Chillicothe Southeastern.

That match will follow the Sheridan-Marietta match, which starts at 6 p.m. Monday.

Chloe Dick added 15 kills, seven aces and five digs, Jorja Burkhart set 45 assists with four aces, Abby Wilson tallied 12 kills and five blocks and Caroline Dupler had nine digs, four blocks and three aces for the winners.

River View 25, 25, 25, West Holmes 17, 23, 6: Haley Balo hit 18 kills, Brittany Henderson had 14 digs for the defense and Kelsie Smith passed out 21 assists and served 10 aces, sending the third seeded Lady Bears to the sectional title.

They will face seventh seed New Philadelphia in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Garaway.

Indian Creek 25, 25, 25, John Glenn 17, 13, 17: Emma Briggs collected 11 kills, nine digs and three aces and Emma Dolan added 13 digs and eight kills, as the eighth seeded Muskies fell to the fourth seeded Braves in a Division II sectional final.

Aleea Musselman had eight kills and 12 digs, Lauren Blair 25 assists and six digs, Sarah Wayne eight digs and Faith Saxton three kills and a block for John Glenn.

East Liverpool 25, 25, 25, Zanesville 2, 0, 1: The top seeded Potters cruised past the Lady Devils in three sets for the Division II sectional title.

Division I

Logan 17, 22, 25, 25, 15, Tri-Valley 25, 25, 21, 20, 4: The 25th seeded Scotties watched the 20th seeded Chieftains rally as their season came to an end with a five-set loss.

Boys Soccer

Division II

Tri-Valley 2, Zanesville 1: Devin Watts found Yuvi Bastola for the game-winning goal with 21:09 left in the match, as the fifth seeded Scotties edged the ninth-seeded Blue Devils for the sectional title.

Bastola converted a penalty kick in the first half as Tri-Valley led 1-0, but Zanesville tied it at 1 on a Cam Van Kirk goal with 29:02 left in the second half.

Tri-Valley will face River View on Monday with a time and place to be determined.

River View 5, Minerva 1: The top seeded Black Bears claimed another sectional title against the Lions.

Unioto 6, Sheridan 0: The 20th seeded Generals fell to the fourth seeded Sherman Tanks in a sectional final, as Sheridan set a program record for wins in a season.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Wednesday Roundup: New Lex, River View volleyball advance to district play