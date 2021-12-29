Wednesday recap: Falcons sign Jordan Brailford, new mock draft

It’s been a busy day for the Atlanta Falcons and the team hasn’t even wrapped up practice yet.

In our Wednesday recap, the Falcons sign a new defensive end, Foye Oluokun wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week and we get to watch a new Cordarrelle Patterson mic’d up segment.

Jordan Brailford signed to practice squad

We have signed DE Jordan Brailford to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2021

The Falcons added some depth at defensive end on Wednesday when they signed Jordan Brailford to the practice squad. A former seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Brailford played in five games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Oluokun wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Foye Oluokun ended a late rally by the Lions when he picked off quarterback Tim Boyle to seal a 20-16 Falcons win. Oluokun also led the team with 14 tackles and earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance. Nice work, Foye.

C-Patt mic'd up vs. Lions

A man of the people 🙌@ceeflashpee84 was mic'd up against Detroit. pic.twitter.com/dSkDOxIdKl — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2021

Patterson didn’t have a monster game against the Lions, but he did score his 11th touchdown of the season on a five-yard run in the first half. Watch as the Falcons running back/kick returner/wide receiver/MVP was wired for sound in Week 16, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Smith comments on Virginia targeting Des Kitchings

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Des Kitchings (@ESPNRittenberg reporting he's a potential target as UVA OC) "It's a credit to him and the staff that people are interested. If he's got an opportunity, we'll talk about it at the end of the season. But Des is a fantastic football coach." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 29, 2021

It was reported earlier this week that the University of Virginia was targeting Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings for their offensive coordinator opening. Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Smith commented on Kitchings potential opportunity.

“It’s a credit to him and the staff that people are interested,” said Smith. “If he’s got an opportunity, we’ll talk about it at the end of the season. But Des is a fantastic football coach.”

WATCH: Matt Ryan's son practicing his offensive play-calling

He wanted a coaches headset for Christmas. He got one and is now quickly learning what it’s like to work with his dad… pic.twitter.com/gS2dCGs9Wy — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) December 28, 2021

Moving from one potential offensive coordinator to another, Matt Ryan’s wire, Sarah, shared this clip of their son calling plays on his new headset. I’m not suggesting the team should hire Ryan’s son to be the new OC, but Dave Ragone should watch his back.

Warrick Dunn inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Warrick Dunn on being inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/LDFzb6pzjA — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2021

Dunn was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class this week. In his six seasons as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Dunn rushed for nearly 6,000 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns, while adding another 1,635 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.

Smith says Bills are what Falcons aspire to be

Arthur Smith with high praise for Buffalo. Thought it was interesting he made the comment that seeing the trajectory of the Bills is "not dissimilar to what" he and Terry Fontenot are "trying to build" in Atlanta. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 29, 2021

The Buffalo Bills are one of the most talented teams in the league, and lead their division with two games remaining in the 2021 season. Buffalo is a well-constructed franchise with an elite quarterback, defense and coaching staff. Smith sees similarities in what Buffalo has done and what he and general manager Terry Fontenot are trying to build in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan, Arthur Smith comment on passing John Madden

Full quotes from Falcons QB Matt Ryan and HC Arthur Smith on the impact of John Madden (and coming from the same generation, the @EAMaddenNFL video game series): pic.twitter.com/H8VmEhV1wo — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 29, 2021

The NFL world lost one of its pioneers on Tuesday when legendary coach John Madden passed away at the age of 85. Madden, who is known by the younger generation for his football game that’s become one of the most successful franchises of all-time, was a Super Bowl-champion head coach for the Raiders and a force in the broadcast booth. Arthur Smith and Matt Ryan each gave their thoughts on Madden’s passing.

PFF mock has Falcons drafting QB

Pro Football Focus released a new mock draft that has the Falcons selecting Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 10 overall pick. Pickett has 42 touchdowns this season to just seven interceptions, while leading his team to a 11-2 record. Could Pickett be the man to eventually take over for Matt Ryan?

