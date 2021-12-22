Wednesday recap: 4 Falcons DNP, D’Andre Swift on track to play

The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) returned to practice on Wednesday as the team begins preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In today’s recap, we look at the team’s first injury report of week, examine Kyle Pitts’ rookie progress and Atlanta looks for its first home win of the season.

Injury report: 4 Falcons miss practice Wednesday

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chris Lindstrom Personal DNP Tajae Sharpe Foot DNP Tyeler Davison Illness DNP Deion Jones Illness DNP

Four players made up Atlanta’s Wednesday injury report, including two starters. Linebacker Deion Jones, guard Chris Lindstrom, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison each sat out, but only Sharpe (foot) is dealing with an injury. Lindstrom is out for a personal matter, while both Jones and Davison are out due to illness (head coach Arthur Smith said it was not COVID-19).

Pitts making history, but he's just "scratching the surface"

Kyle Pitts is having one of the best rookie seasons ever for his position 👀 🏈 Kyle Pitts: 847 rec. yards

🏈 Jeremy Shockey: 894 rec. yards (2002) pic.twitter.com/3idHJi9swg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 22, 2021

Pitts, who’s on pace for the best season by a rookie tight end in the modern era of the NFL, is just scratching the surface of his potential, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Through his first 14 games, Pitts has 58 catches for 847 receiving yards and one touchdown. In Week 15, Pitts had four receptions for 77 yards during the team’s 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding this Falcons roster going forward, but at least Pitts appears to be living up to the immense hype he received coming out of Florida.

Lions RB D'Andre Swift returns to practice

Lions coach Dan Campbell, in talking with Atlanta media this afternoon, said RB D'Andre Swift returned to practice Wednesday. Campbell said Swift looked pretty good but that they'll see where it goes tomorrow and "if he can go, we'll take him, too." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 22, 2021

Former Georgia star running back D’Andre Swift has been one of the Lions’ few bright spots offensively this season, but he has missed three straight games with a shoulder injury. Swift returned to practice on Wednesday and head coach Dan Campbell said he looked good. It sounds like the versatile running back will be out there for Detroit on Sunday.

Ryan's No. 2 was inspired by Tim Couch

Not sure if Matt Ryan has ever talked about this before, but he started wearing No. 2 because of @TimCouchQB and the success Couch had throwing for insane yardage at Kentucky when he was growing up. And it stuck. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 22, 2021

It may be hard to imagine, but before flaming out as the No. 1 overall pick of the Browns, Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch was an absolute monster in college. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Couch was the reason he started to wear the No. 2. Unfortunately, Couch is mostly remembered for his underwhelming NFL career. You don’t get drafted first overall, though, without being a damn good player. Ryan said the No. 2 just stuck with him after that, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

No update on Calvin Ridley

Arthur Smith was asked (as he is most every week) about Calvin Ridley. No update on the WR who has been out dealing with a personal matter. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) December 22, 2021

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been on the non-football injury list for weeks and he doesn’t appear on track to return this season. With three games remaining, it’s hard to imagine Ridley not just taking the rest of the season off and coming back strong next season. This would make sense for both parties as the Falcons aren’t likely headed anywhere this season anyway.

Goff not likely to play, but hasn't been ruled out

Jared Goff (COVID) and Amani Oruwariye both missed practice on Wednesday. Goff probably won't play in Atlanta, but the Lions have a plan in place just in case he can: https://t.co/JptPVXLvfq pic.twitter.com/KLjJ7Vs5ok — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 22, 2021

The Lions rival the Falcons as one of the most unlucky teams in the NFL. Right after they pull the biggest upset of Week 15 by defeating the heavily favored Cardinals, they lose their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, to the reserve/COVID-19 list. While Goff isn’t likely to play, Detroit is keeping the door open for him to play if he passes his gameday COVID test.

Arthur Smith on Atlanta's 0-5 record at home

"We take a lot of pride on that. It's not lost on us," — Arthur Smith on the team wanting to win at home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a place Atlanta hasn't won this season. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 22, 2021

Smith is well aware this Falcons team has yet to get a win inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during his tenure. Despite the team being listed as 1-5 at home, that one win came during the team’s London matchup against the Jets — which counted as home game for Atlanta.

Matt Ryan also addressed the winless home streak.

Falcons QB @M_Ryan02 on hopefully getting a home win (the Falcons haven't won at MBS this year): "It's time." Sadly he said it without the pomp and excitement of @brucebuffer — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 22, 2021

