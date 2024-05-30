Wednesday preps: Blue Demons edge EBF

May 30—EDDYVILLE — Maddux Kennedy delivered a pair of run-scoring doubles for the Albia baseball team, including a clutch two-out RBI double to left in the sixth inning driving in Drake Irwin with the decisive run lifting the Blue Demons to a 4-3 South Central Conference baseball win at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday.

Hunter Keegel picked up the win on the mound for Albia, pitching a complete game while allowing just three hits against the Rockets. Keegel struck out six batters over seven innings, clinching the win by striking out Conner Arnold stranding Hayden McCrea at second base with the potential tying run.

Carter Folkers added three hits for Albia. Jack Bunnell added a double and scored a go-ahead run for EBF on an tiebreaking RBI single by Landon Glosser in the bottom of the fourth, giving EBF a 2-1 lead.

Albia (2-2, 1-1 SCC) hosts Cardinal on Friday after hosting a varsity doubleheader against Davis County on Thursday. EBF (2-4, 2-2 SCC) hosts Chariton on Friday in SCC action after welcoming Knoxville in for a conference doubleheader on Thursday.

Chariton 8, Fairfield 0

FAIRFIELD — Less than 24 hours after suffering their first loss of the season, the Trojans managed just one hit over seven innings in a non-conference home loss to the Chargers.

Luke Konczal connected on Fairfield's lone hit with a double in three trips to the plate. Aidan Krueter and Cason Miller also reached base, drawing walks in the contest.

After wrapping up the week hosting Fort Madison in Southeast Conference play on Thursday, Fairfield (6-2) will host Burlington on Monday for a conference doubleheader.

PREP SOFTBALL

No. 2 (1A) Sigourney 11, Iowa Valley 0

MARENGO — One night after reaching 1,000 career strikeouts, Carly Goodwin added 15 more to her total on Wednesday allowing just one hit over six innings in a South Iowa Cedar League win for the second-ranked Savages.

Josephine Moore, Goodwin's cousin and starting catcher, led Sigourney at the plate hammering two home runs.

Sigourney (3-1, 2-1 SICL) hosts Colfax-Mingo on Friday after welcoming in English Valleys for SICL action on Thursday.