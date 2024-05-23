Advertisement

Wednesday’s prep sports results

WEDNESDAYBASEBALL

TWIN CITIES GAME

• Mpls. Washburn 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0

LAKE

• Buffalo 8, Hopkins 2

• Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 1

• Wayzata 8, St. Michael-Albertville 7

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 5, Osseo 3

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 11, Johnson 1

TRI-METRO

• Richfield 11, Cooper 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Hutchinson 3, Mound Westonka 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 5, Northfield 3

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 8, Mpls. Edison 1

• Bloomington Kennedy 9, Mpls. South 2

• Centennial 4, East Ridge 3

• Coon Rapids 5, Chisago Lakes 0

• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, St. Thomas Acad. 0

• Delano 2, DeLaSalle 1

• Duluth East 13, North Branch 9

• Duluth Marshall 10, Champlin Park 3

• Eden Valley-Watkins 9, Annandale 8

• Edina 6, Rogers 5

• Forest Lake 8, Anoka 0

• Hastings 5, Eastview 4

• Hill-Murray 5, Red Wing 2

• Holy Angels 2, Simley 1

• Mahtomedi 7, Mankato West 1

• Monticello 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

• Mpls. Southwest 5, Armstrong 4

• New London-Spicer 3, Montevideo 0

• New Prague 13, Rochester Century 10

• New Ulm 10, Jordan 6

• Prior Lake 5, Chaska 0

• Rocori 11, St. Francis 1

• Rosemount 6, Andover 4

• Roseville 7, Blaine 6

• Spring Lake Park 13, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Tartan 5, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

• Totino-Grace 7, St. Anthony 0

• Waconia 3, Shakopee 2

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • first round

• Minnehaha Academy 17, North Lakes 0

• Mounds Park Academy 3, Eagle Ridge/United Christian 1

• St. Paul Academy 3, Nova Classical 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 16, LMAC 3

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • first round

• PACT 6, AFSA 2

GOLF • BOYS

MISSISSIPPI 8

At Princeton G.C.

• Monticello 300, Chisago Lakes 313, Princeton 319, North Branch 323, Big Lake 338, Becker 339, St. Francis 347, Cambridge-Isanti 354, Zimmerman 361. Medalist (par 71): Tommy Disch, Monticello, 70.

ST. PAUL CITY

At Goodrich G.C.

Individual tournament

• Dylan Geraets, Central, 74; Evan Johnson, Highland Park, 80; William Davies, Highland Park, 80; Luke Karvonen, Central, 81; Elliot Miller, Como Park, 83; Cole Jonart, Highland Park, 89; Max Karvonen, Central, 89.

GOLF • GIRLS

MISSISSIPPI 8

At Purple Hawk G.C.

• Becker 371, Monticello 377, Chisago Lakes 400, Cambridge-Isanti 408, St. Francis 421, North Branch 425, Big Lake 451, Zimmerman 474, Princeton 478. Medalist (par 72): Alexa Voller, Becker, 82.

ST. PAUL CITY

At Phalen G.C.

• Highland Park 403, Como Park 470, Central 530, Humboldt 541, Johnson 541, Harding 608. Medalist: Gabby Ishaq, Highland Park, 89.

VALLEY CONFERENCE

At Madelia G.C.

• St. Clair/Loyola 404, Madelia 462, Alden-Conger 504, Martin County West 561. Medalist: Celia Johnson, St. Clair/Loyola, 95.

LACROSSE • BOYS

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 24, Waconia 2

• Chanhassen 9, Orono 4

• New Prague 11, Chaska 9

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 14, Elk River/Zimmerman 6

• Armstrong 9, Anoka 5

• Champlin Park 14, Totino-Grace 4

• Maple Grove 9, Blaine 6

• Rogers 13, Centennial 11

• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 17, Osseo/Park Center 3

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 13, Lakeville South 6

• Prior Lake 11, Farmington 7

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 11, Forest Lake 8

• Cretin-Derham Hall 16, Simley 2

• Duluth 9, White Bear Lake 8

• Hutchinson 18, Becker 6

• Minnetonka 16, Mahtomedi 7

• Park of C.G. 15, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 7

• Roseville 18, Minneapolis 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 10, Hill-Murray 3

LACROSSE • GIRLS

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 16, Waconia 0

• Bloomington Jefferson 21, St. Louis Park 8

• Chaska 15, New Prague 7

• Orono 11, Chanhassen 9

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong/Cooper 18, Anoka 9

• Maple Grove 9, Champlin Park 8

• Rogers 18, Centennial 9

• Spring Lake Park 16, Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 6

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 18, Farmington 4

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Big Lake 14, Columbia Heights 4

• Chisago Lakes 15, Forest Lake 3

• East Ridge 15, Simley 3

• Hill-Murray 11, Roseville 9

• Hopkins 10, Moorhead 9

• Park of C.G. 16, Apple Valley 2

• St. Croix Prep 15, St. Paul/Two Rivers 6

• St. Michael-Albertville 24, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • first round

• Farmington 15, Rochester John Marshall 1

• New Prague 7, Rochester Mayo 0

• Owatonna 10, Lakeville North 4

• Roch. Century 2, Lakeville South 1

Section 2 • first round

• Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 1

• Minnetonka 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

• Shakopee 5, Chanhassen 0

• Waconia 7, Chaska 4

Section 3 • first round

• East Ridge 5, Hastings 2

• Eastview 6, Two Rivers 1

• Park of C.G. 6, Eagan 2

• Rosemount 7, Burnsville 1

• Woodbury 13, Roseville 3

Section 4 • first round

• Stillwater 13, Mounds View 3

• Tartan 10, North St. Paul 9

• White Bear Lake 10, St. Paul Central 0

Section 5 • first round

• Champlin Park 8, Irondale 0

• Maple Grove 3, Centennial 0

• Spring Lake Park 5, Osseo 0

Section 6 • second round

• Armstrong 14, St. Louis Park 9

• Bloom. Kennedy 10, Mpls. Southwest 8

• Edina 3, Wayzata 0

• Hopkins 15, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

Section 7 • first round

• Andover 11, Duluth East 0

• Anoka 8, Cambridge-Isanti 6

• Blaine 13, Coon Rapids 0

Section 8 • second round

• Brainerd 10, Bemidji 0

• Moorhead 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8

• St. Cloud 8, Sartell 6

• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Buffalo 0

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • first round

• Faribault 3, Northfield 2

• Kasson-Mantorville 8, Byron 6

• Stewartville 6, Red Wing 1

• Winona 3, Austin 0

Section 3 • first round

• Richfield 11, St. Paul Highland Park 8

• South St. Paul 6, Apple Valley 4

Section 4 • second round

• Cretin-Derham Hall 11, Mahtomedi 1

• Minnehaha Academy 19, St. Paul Johnson 0

• St. Anthony 4, Hill-Murray 1

• Totino-Grace 11, St. Paul Harding 1

Section 5 • first round

• Monticello 4, Big Lake 1

• Princeton 2, Becker 1

• St. Francis 1, Zimmerman 0

Section 6 • first round

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 16, Cooper 2

• DeLaSalle 18, Blake 2

• Mound Westonka 17, Mpls. Edison 0

• Orono 32, Mpls. Henry 0

Section 7 • first round

• Chisago Lakes 2, Hermantown 0

• Cloquet 7, Grand Rapids 4

• North Branch 9, Hibbing 7

Section 8 • first round

• Alexandria 9, Willmar 1

• Hutchinson 17, Detroit Lakes 2

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • first round

• Belle Plaine 7, Waseca 0

• Fairmont 7, Sibley East 4

• Jordan 4, Medford 0

• Le Sueur-Henderson 14, St. James 0

• Maple River 5, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

• Tri-City United 12, Blue Earth Area 5

Section 4 • second round

• Concordia Academy 11, Fridley/Columbia Hgts. 1

• St. Agnes 17, North Lakes 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 11, Mounds Park Academy 3

• Visitation 19, St. Croix Prep 7

Section 5 • second round

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Maranatha 2

• Holy Family 16, Watertown-Mayer 1

• Norwood Young America 1, Spectrum 0

• Rockford 5, SW Christian 0

Section 6

Second round

• Albany 10, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

• Kimball 11, Pequot Lakes 1

• Pierz 11, Milaca 3

• St. Cloud Cathedral 12, Paynesville 0

Third round

• Paynesville 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

• Pequot Lakes 13, Milaca 5

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • second round

• Blooming Prairie 12, Houston 2

• Hayfield 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

• Lewiston-Altura 7, Bethlehem Academy 6

• Wabasha-Kellogg 3, Southland 1

Section 2 • first round

• Cleveland 9, Mtn. Lake/Comfrey 1

• Madelia 4, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1

• Martin Co. West 13, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 3

• New Ulm Cathedral 16, ML/GHEC/T 0

• RRC/WWG 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4

• Sleepy Eye 8, Nicollet 6

• Springfield 11, Minn. Valley Luth. 1

Section 4 • second round

• Braham 16, Heritage Christian 1

• Mayer Lutheran 8, New Life Academy 6

• PACT 13, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2

Section 5 second round

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 14, Hill City/Northland 4

• Northome/Kelliher 6, Nevis 1

• Sebeka 9, Mille Lacs 8