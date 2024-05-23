Wednesday’s prep sports results
WEDNESDAYBASEBALL
TWIN CITIES GAME
• Mpls. Washburn 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0
LAKE
• Buffalo 8, Hopkins 2
• Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 1
• Wayzata 8, St. Michael-Albertville 7
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 5, Osseo 3
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 11, Johnson 1
TRI-METRO
• Richfield 11, Cooper 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Hutchinson 3, Mound Westonka 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 5, Northfield 3
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 8, Mpls. Edison 1
• Bloomington Kennedy 9, Mpls. South 2
• Centennial 4, East Ridge 3
• Coon Rapids 5, Chisago Lakes 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, St. Thomas Acad. 0
• Delano 2, DeLaSalle 1
• Duluth East 13, North Branch 9
• Duluth Marshall 10, Champlin Park 3
• Eden Valley-Watkins 9, Annandale 8
• Edina 6, Rogers 5
• Forest Lake 8, Anoka 0
• Hastings 5, Eastview 4
• Hill-Murray 5, Red Wing 2
• Holy Angels 2, Simley 1
• Mahtomedi 7, Mankato West 1
• Monticello 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
• Mpls. Southwest 5, Armstrong 4
• New London-Spicer 3, Montevideo 0
• New Prague 13, Rochester Century 10
• New Ulm 10, Jordan 6
• Prior Lake 5, Chaska 0
• Rocori 11, St. Francis 1
• Rosemount 6, Andover 4
• Roseville 7, Blaine 6
• Spring Lake Park 13, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Tartan 5, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• Totino-Grace 7, St. Anthony 0
• Waconia 3, Shakopee 2
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • first round
• Minnehaha Academy 17, North Lakes 0
• Mounds Park Academy 3, Eagle Ridge/United Christian 1
• St. Paul Academy 3, Nova Classical 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 16, LMAC 3
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • first round
• PACT 6, AFSA 2
GOLF • BOYS
MISSISSIPPI 8
At Princeton G.C.
• Monticello 300, Chisago Lakes 313, Princeton 319, North Branch 323, Big Lake 338, Becker 339, St. Francis 347, Cambridge-Isanti 354, Zimmerman 361. Medalist (par 71): Tommy Disch, Monticello, 70.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Goodrich G.C.
Individual tournament
• Dylan Geraets, Central, 74; Evan Johnson, Highland Park, 80; William Davies, Highland Park, 80; Luke Karvonen, Central, 81; Elliot Miller, Como Park, 83; Cole Jonart, Highland Park, 89; Max Karvonen, Central, 89.
GOLF • GIRLS
MISSISSIPPI 8
At Purple Hawk G.C.
• Becker 371, Monticello 377, Chisago Lakes 400, Cambridge-Isanti 408, St. Francis 421, North Branch 425, Big Lake 451, Zimmerman 474, Princeton 478. Medalist (par 72): Alexa Voller, Becker, 82.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Phalen G.C.
• Highland Park 403, Como Park 470, Central 530, Humboldt 541, Johnson 541, Harding 608. Medalist: Gabby Ishaq, Highland Park, 89.
VALLEY CONFERENCE
At Madelia G.C.
• St. Clair/Loyola 404, Madelia 462, Alden-Conger 504, Martin County West 561. Medalist: Celia Johnson, St. Clair/Loyola, 95.
LACROSSE • BOYS
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 24, Waconia 2
• Chanhassen 9, Orono 4
• New Prague 11, Chaska 9
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 14, Elk River/Zimmerman 6
• Armstrong 9, Anoka 5
• Champlin Park 14, Totino-Grace 4
• Maple Grove 9, Blaine 6
• Rogers 13, Centennial 11
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 17, Osseo/Park Center 3
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 13, Lakeville South 6
• Prior Lake 11, Farmington 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 11, Forest Lake 8
• Cretin-Derham Hall 16, Simley 2
• Duluth 9, White Bear Lake 8
• Hutchinson 18, Becker 6
• Minnetonka 16, Mahtomedi 7
• Park of C.G. 15, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 7
• Roseville 18, Minneapolis 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 10, Hill-Murray 3
LACROSSE • GIRLS
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 16, Waconia 0
• Bloomington Jefferson 21, St. Louis Park 8
• Chaska 15, New Prague 7
• Orono 11, Chanhassen 9
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong/Cooper 18, Anoka 9
• Maple Grove 9, Champlin Park 8
• Rogers 18, Centennial 9
• Spring Lake Park 16, Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 6
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 18, Farmington 4
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Big Lake 14, Columbia Heights 4
• Chisago Lakes 15, Forest Lake 3
• East Ridge 15, Simley 3
• Hill-Murray 11, Roseville 9
• Hopkins 10, Moorhead 9
• Park of C.G. 16, Apple Valley 2
• St. Croix Prep 15, St. Paul/Two Rivers 6
• St. Michael-Albertville 24, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • first round
• Farmington 15, Rochester John Marshall 1
• New Prague 7, Rochester Mayo 0
• Owatonna 10, Lakeville North 4
• Roch. Century 2, Lakeville South 1
Section 2 • first round
• Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 1
• Minnetonka 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• Shakopee 5, Chanhassen 0
• Waconia 7, Chaska 4
Section 3 • first round
• East Ridge 5, Hastings 2
• Eastview 6, Two Rivers 1
• Park of C.G. 6, Eagan 2
• Rosemount 7, Burnsville 1
• Woodbury 13, Roseville 3
Section 4 • first round
• Stillwater 13, Mounds View 3
• Tartan 10, North St. Paul 9
• White Bear Lake 10, St. Paul Central 0
Section 5 • first round
• Champlin Park 8, Irondale 0
• Maple Grove 3, Centennial 0
• Spring Lake Park 5, Osseo 0
Section 6 • second round
• Armstrong 14, St. Louis Park 9
• Bloom. Kennedy 10, Mpls. Southwest 8
• Edina 3, Wayzata 0
• Hopkins 15, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
Section 7 • first round
• Andover 11, Duluth East 0
• Anoka 8, Cambridge-Isanti 6
• Blaine 13, Coon Rapids 0
Section 8 • second round
• Brainerd 10, Bemidji 0
• Moorhead 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8
• St. Cloud 8, Sartell 6
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Buffalo 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • first round
• Faribault 3, Northfield 2
• Kasson-Mantorville 8, Byron 6
• Stewartville 6, Red Wing 1
• Winona 3, Austin 0
Section 3 • first round
• Richfield 11, St. Paul Highland Park 8
• South St. Paul 6, Apple Valley 4
Section 4 • second round
• Cretin-Derham Hall 11, Mahtomedi 1
• Minnehaha Academy 19, St. Paul Johnson 0
• St. Anthony 4, Hill-Murray 1
• Totino-Grace 11, St. Paul Harding 1
Section 5 • first round
• Monticello 4, Big Lake 1
• Princeton 2, Becker 1
• St. Francis 1, Zimmerman 0
Section 6 • first round
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 16, Cooper 2
• DeLaSalle 18, Blake 2
• Mound Westonka 17, Mpls. Edison 0
• Orono 32, Mpls. Henry 0
Section 7 • first round
• Chisago Lakes 2, Hermantown 0
• Cloquet 7, Grand Rapids 4
• North Branch 9, Hibbing 7
Section 8 • first round
• Alexandria 9, Willmar 1
• Hutchinson 17, Detroit Lakes 2
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • first round
• Belle Plaine 7, Waseca 0
• Fairmont 7, Sibley East 4
• Jordan 4, Medford 0
• Le Sueur-Henderson 14, St. James 0
• Maple River 5, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
• Tri-City United 12, Blue Earth Area 5
Section 4 • second round
• Concordia Academy 11, Fridley/Columbia Hgts. 1
• St. Agnes 17, North Lakes 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 11, Mounds Park Academy 3
• Visitation 19, St. Croix Prep 7
Section 5 • second round
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Maranatha 2
• Holy Family 16, Watertown-Mayer 1
• Norwood Young America 1, Spectrum 0
• Rockford 5, SW Christian 0
Section 6
Second round
• Albany 10, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
• Kimball 11, Pequot Lakes 1
• Pierz 11, Milaca 3
• St. Cloud Cathedral 12, Paynesville 0
Third round
• Paynesville 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
• Pequot Lakes 13, Milaca 5
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • second round
• Blooming Prairie 12, Houston 2
• Hayfield 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
• Lewiston-Altura 7, Bethlehem Academy 6
• Wabasha-Kellogg 3, Southland 1
Section 2 • first round
• Cleveland 9, Mtn. Lake/Comfrey 1
• Madelia 4, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1
• Martin Co. West 13, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 3
• New Ulm Cathedral 16, ML/GHEC/T 0
• RRC/WWG 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4
• Sleepy Eye 8, Nicollet 6
• Springfield 11, Minn. Valley Luth. 1
Section 4 • second round
• Braham 16, Heritage Christian 1
• Mayer Lutheran 8, New Life Academy 6
• PACT 13, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2
Section 5 second round
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 14, Hill City/Northland 4
• Northome/Kelliher 6, Nevis 1
• Sebeka 9, Mille Lacs 8