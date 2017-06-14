Wednesday morning one-liners

As soon as his work on the practice field was over, Patriots QB Tom Brady began working on his core by doing some planks.

Dion Dawkins is playing first-team left tackle at Bills minicamp.

Dolphins DE Alan Branch explains his training routine.

Sheldon Richardson says the Jets cutting LB David Harris “shocked the s–t out of me.”

Ravens QB Joe Flacco thinks there are big possibilities with his receiving corps.

Bengals WR John Ross got his degree.

Browns OL Cameron Erving says he’s at home playing tackle.

Steelers first-round pick T.J. Watt is unsigned but unconcerned.

The Texans will open camp in West Virginia on July 26.

Colts QB Andrew Luck says his surgically repaired shoulder is getting better every day.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says there’s no need to rebuild a relationship with OT Branden Albert.

Kendall Wright blamed the Titans for his disappointing play last season.

The defense is dominating in Denver.

Chiefs LB Justin Houston is feeling great.

Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates are in Los Angeles now, but they have fond memories of San Diego.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is liking what he’s seeing from the rookie class.

Cowboys fans can be confident in RT La’El Collins.

Giants QB Eli Manning shrugged off Odell Beckham’s decision to skip voluntary workouts.

Did the Eagles get better at cornerback?

Washington’s big press conference on Tuesday was basically an announcement that nothing much will change.

Bears coach John Fox thinks his team will be healthy for the start of training camp.

Lions rookie WR Kenny Golloday is turning heads at minicamp.

Packers CB Ladarius Gunter wants to be the team’s top corner.

Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon has put on weight, in a good way.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is concerned with keeping himself healthy.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera is glad to have DE Julius Peppers back in Carolina.

Saints pass rusher Hau’oli Kikaha is hoping to be back from his third career ACL tear in time for training camp.

The Buccaneers’ defense is forcing QB Jameis Winston to be careful with the football in practice.

Elie Bouka is making the transition from Canadian football to American football in Arizona.

Rams QB Jared Goff says he welcomes criticism from his coach.

49ers pass rusher Elvis Dumervil replied sarcastically when told he’s old for an NFL player.

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett wishes Colin Kaepernick were his teammate.