Wednesday morning one-liners

Bills QB Nathan Peterman has eight completions of 20 or more yards this preseason, tied for most in the NFL.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill has a solid 99.0 passer rating this preseason.

Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski is 2-for-2 on 50-yard field goals this preseason.

Jets K Jason Myers has booted all three of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Only three players have recorded two interceptions this preseason, and two of them are on the Ravens, Chuck Clark and Stanley Jean-Baptiste

Bengals QB Andy Dalton has eight completions of 20 or more yards this preseason, tied for most in the NFL.

Steelers WR James Washington has four catches of 20 or more yards this preseason, tied for the most in the NFL.

Browns QB Tyrod Taylor finished the preseason with a 101.2 passer rating.

Former quarterback Braxton Miller is the Texans’ leading receiver this preseason.

Colts DT Hassan Ridgeway is tied for the preseason lead with 4.0 sacks.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles has three interceptions this preseason, most of any starting quarterback.

The Titans have had eight players run the ball this preseason, and they all average less than four yards a carry.

Broncos RB Royce Freeman has three rushing touchdowns, tied for the league lead.

Chiefs QB Matt McGloin has been very accurate this preseason, completing 83.3 percent of his passes.

Chargers WR JoJo Natson is leading the NFL with 233 kickoff return yards this preseason.

Raiders RB Chris Warren is leading the NFL in preseason rushing yards.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a 128.2 passer rating this preseason.

Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld is leading the NFL in preseason passing yards.

Giants QB Eli Manning has a 90.1 passer rating this preseason.

Washington QB Alex Smith is just 7-for-14 for 81 yards this preseason.

Bears WR Javon Wims is leading the NFL in preseason receiving yards.

Story Continues

Lions WR Brandon Powell has 15 catches this preseason, tied for the most in the NFL, and 109 punt return yards, most in the NFL.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw just four passes this preseason.

Vikings RB Roc Thomas is leading the team in receiving yards this preseason.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has the longest run in the NFL this preseason, a 71-yard touchdown.

Saints DB Marcus Williams has a 58-yard pick six, the longest interception return this preseason.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has a 126.9 passer rating this preseason.

Falcons backup QB Matt Schaub has a 110.1 passer rating this preseason.

Cardinals DE Cap Capi is tied for the preseason lead with 4.0 sacks.

49ers RB Alfred Morris had 84 yards in his only preseason game, giving him the NFL lead in rushing yards per game.

Rams RB John Kelly has three rushing touchdowns, tied for the league lead.

Seahawks P Michael Dickson is leading the NFL with a 52.5-yard punting average.