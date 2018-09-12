Wednesday morning one-liners

The Bills had the fourth-worst Week One showing in the NFL since 1986, according to the stats at Football Outsiders.

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell is averaging an NFL-high 10.2 yards per carry.

Ryan Tannehill‘s 75-yard touchdown pass was tied for the longest of Week One.

Sunday was Tom Brady‘s 119th game with at least 10 passes and a passer rating of 100+. That’s the most such games of any player in NFL history. The Patriots are 112-7 in those games.

The Ravens are leading the league in total defense and passing defense.

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt leads the NFL with four sacks.

If there was any doubt about the top dog in Cincinnati’s backfield, it was erased on Sunday when Bengals RB Joe Mixon had 95 yards, while Giovani Bernard had -2 yards.

Tyrod Taylor led the Browns with 77 rushing yards on Sunday.

Houston’s Kareem Jackson forced two fumbles.

Colts QB Andrew Luck threw 53 passes on Sunday, most in the NFL.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles had more rushing yards than Leonard Fournette on Sunday.

Titans QB Blaine Gabbert had an ugly passer rating of 47.0 on Sunday, but he was replacing Marcus Mariota, who had an even uglier passer rating of 36.2.

Broncos QB Case Keenum threw three interceptions on Sunday after throwing just seven all of last season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ four touchdown passes are tied for the most in the NFL.

Chargers WR Travis Benjamin dropped two passes on Sunday.

Oakland TE Jared Cook is leading the league with 180 receiving yards.

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley had seven catches for 73 yards on Sunday, leading the team.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley had 18 carries for 108 yards on Sunday, while the rest of the team totaled eight yards on five carries.

Eagles RB Jay Ajayi‘s two rushing touchdowns are tied for the league lead.

Washington’s Chris Thompson had four carries of 10 or more yards.

Bears RBs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen both averaged 5+ yards per carry on Sunday, leading to the question of why they combined for just 20 carries in a game the Bears were winning until the final minutes.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has an NFL-high four interceptions.

Packers RBs Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery both averaged less than four yards a carry on Sunday.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen picked up a first down on all six of his catches on Sunday.

Falcons WR Julio Jones was targeted an NFL-high 19 times in Week One.

Saints QB Drew Brees has an NFL-high 439 passing yards.

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick averaged a whopping 14.89 yards per pass on Sunday, by far the best in the NFL.

Panthers QB Cam Newton had 13 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo had a passer rating of just 45.1 on Sunday.

Cardinals QB Sam Bradford averaged just 4.5 yards per pass on Sunday.

Rams RB Todd Gurley has an NFL-high six rushing first downs.

Seattle’s Will Dissly is averaging an NFL-high 35 yards per catch.