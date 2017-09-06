Wednesday morning one-liners

The Dolphins don’t know if they’re playing this week, but they’re practicing as if they are.

The Buffalo News is picking the Bills to go 6-10.

Could Tom Brady really have a better season in 2017 than he had in 2007?

Ex-Jets coach Rex Ryan doesn’t think Christian Hackenberg has what it takes.

The Ravens are adding to their practice squad.

The all-time series between the Ravens and Bengals is tied at 21 games apiece.

Former Browns CB Joe Haden has an admirer in new teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Le'Veon Bell won’t necessarily be used the same way in 2017 as he was in 2016.

Texans DT J.J. Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey fundraising has now reached $20 million.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett is ready whenever he’s called upon.

Jaguars pass rusher Dante Fowler is eager to show what he can do.

Titans C Brian Schwenke spent time with Andrew Luck this offseason.

Shelby Harris had a long road to the Broncos’ roster.

Thursday night’s Chiefs-Patriots game may have the NFL’s two best tight ends.

The Raiders still don’t know if Sebastian Janikowski will be their kicker this season.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen is the best receiver off the line in the league, according to one teammate.

He’s playing Week One, Cowboys fans shouldn’t get too hopeful that Ezekiel Elliott will play 16 games this season.

The Giants’ defense is getting ready for Elliott.

The Eagles are counting on the defensive line to step up.

John Riggins, who once walked away from the NFL suddenly, says Su'a Cravens doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for doing the same.

The Bears brought in eight players for tryouts.

The Lions will use starting WR Golden Tate as a punt returner.

The Packers think their line is fine without Josh Sitton.

Minnesota is preparing to host Saints RB Adrian Peterson.

The Falcons have filled out their practice squad.

Panthers DE Julius Peppers might not be a starter.

The Saints are expecting a lot from their rookie class.

After making the 53-man roster, Buccaneers WR Doug Johnson won’t be going back to his $11-an-hour job.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the Cardinals.

Aaron Donald‘s absence has allowed some other Rams defensive linemen to develop.

There’s optimism in San Francisco about the 49ers’ future.

Seahawks Hall of Famer Walter Jones is honoring the late Seahawks Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy.