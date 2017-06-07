Wednesday morning one-liners

In Matt Moore, the Dolphins think they have a backup who could start for a lot of teams.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is confident he’s in for a big year.

The Bills are getting pretty good grades for their offseason moves.

Jets QB Christian Hackenberg says he’s going to take advantage of the opportunities given to him.

The Ravens have announced the dates of their open practices in training camp.

Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick is back from a broken hand.

The Browns are interested in free agent WR Jeremy Maclin.

Steelers NT Javon Hargrave should get healthy and get better for the Steelers.

Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney got a day off at OTAs.

Colts QB Andrew Luck has gone five months without throwing a football.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone won’t know what kind of team he has until he sees them hit.

The Titans are looking at the success of the Nashville Predators and hoping to replicate it.

Some Broncos players have reacted to Colin Kaepernick’s continued free agency.

Jamaal Charles said goodbye to Kansas City.

Said Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch of returning home to Oakland, “The way we feel just about where we’re from and why we represent where we’re from so hard is because we know what the struggle is and how we get down. So every home game that I get to come to this motherfu–er, I’m probably going to be riding with the whole town.”

The Chargers have to be concerned about WR Mike Williams‘ back.

Here’s a ranking of the most important Cowboys.

Free agent LB David Harris could be a good fit with the Giants.

Eagles G Chance Warmack is eager to mentor the younger linemen.

Bob Marley’s grandson is adding to the family legacy in Washington.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky considered playing his college football in the Chicago area at Northwestern.

The Lions are looking everywhere for a replacement for injured LT Taylor Decker.

Packers CB Davon House has a good story about just how faithful Packers fans are.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is trying to be careful with his eye.

It doesn’t sound like DE Dwight Freeney will be returning to the Falcons.

The rule that’s keeping Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out of OTAs could be changed.

The Saints cut their 2016 sixth-round pick.

The Buccaneers will have plenty of competition on special teams in training camp.

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth has already made his presence felt in Los Angeles.

Ex-49er Tramaine Brock was charged with felony domestic violence.

The late Seahawk Cortez Kennedy had been hospitalized in the days before he died.