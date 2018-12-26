Wednesday morning one-liners

The Bills’ defense leads the NFL, allowing 182.7 passing yards per game

Dolphins DB Xavien Howard is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s touchdowns are down and his interceptions are up this year.

Jets QB Sam Darnold has six touchdowns and zero interceptions since returning from his injury.

The Ravens’ defense leads the NFL averaging 284.1 total yards per game.

The Bengals have just one pass play of 40 yards or more this season, fewest in the NFL.

Browns QB Bakery Mayfield has a 94.1 passer rating after Tyrod Taylor started the season with a 64.5 passer rating.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger leads the NFL with 4,842 passing yards.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is closing in on 4,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards.

Colts LB Darius Leonard leads the NFL with 155 tackles.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, while Dion Lewis is averaging 3.3 yards per carry behind the same offensive line.

In addition to his impressive running, Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay is third on the team in catches.

The Chiefs lead the NFL with 426.7 total yards per game.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has a career-high 107.7 passer rating.

Raiders RB Doug Martin is averaging 4.1 yards per carry after averaging just 2.9 in his last two years in Tampa Bay.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards.

The Giants have just 63 rushing first downs, tied for fewest in the NFL.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz has 113 catches, while no one else on the team has more than 60.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson has 1,042 rushing yards after totaling just 601 the last two years.

Bears DB Kyle Fuller is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

The Lions are averaging an NFL-low 10.1 yards per completion.

The Packers have an NFL-low three interceptions this season.

The Vikings have just 63 rushing first downs, tied for fewest in the NFL.

Falcons WR Julio Jones leads the NFL with 1,539 receiving yards.

The Panthers’ offense averages an NFL-high 5.3 yards per carry.

The Saints’ defense leads the NFL, allowing 78.1 rushing yards per game.

The Buccaneers lead the NFL with 318.9 passing yards per game.

The Cardinals have an NFL-low 2,410 passing yards this season.

Rams DT Aaron Donald leads the NFL with 19.5 sacks.

The Seahawks lead the NFL with 158.5 rushing yards per game.

The 49ers have an NFL-low six rushing touchdowns.