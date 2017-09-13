Wednesday morning one-liners

Bills RB LeSean McCoy had four carries of 10 yards or more in Week One, tied for best in the NFL.

The Patriots’ defense allowed 537 yards, most in the NFL.

Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake was their leading rusher in the preseason, with 16 carries for 69 yards.

Jets RB Matt Forte managed just 16 yards on six carries on Sunday.

Ravens RB Javorius Allen was stuffed four times on Sunday.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton has an NFL-high four interceptions.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer was sacked an NFL-high seven times on Sunday.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown leads the league with 182 receiving yards.

Texans QB Tom Savage was one of just two players in the NFL to lose two fumbles in Week One.

Jaguars DE Calais Campbell leads the league with four sacks.

ESPN’s QBR gave Colts QB Scott Tolzien a 7.4 rating, while backup Jacoby Brissett got a 99.8 in limited action.

Titans WR Eric Decker was the worst receiver in the league in Week One, according to Football Outsiders.

Broncos WR Bennie Fowler is one of five players tied for the league lead with two touchdown catches.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith is leading the league in quarterback rating and passing yards through one game.

Chargers WR Tyrell Williams led the team with 54 receiving yards on Monday night.

Raiders QB Derek Carr picked up a first down on 16 of his 32 passes.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott picked up six rushing first downs.

Giants LB B.J. Goodson had an NFL-high 18 tackles in Week One.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz picked up a first down on eight of his 11 third-down passes, best in the NFL in Week One.

Washington CB Josh Norman is tied for the league lead with three passes defensed.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ran the ball seven times and picked up three first downs on Sunday.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford is tied for the league lead with four touchdown passes.

After setting a completion percentage record last year, Vikings QB Sam Bradford has an NFL-best 84.4 percent completion rate through one week this year.

Bears rookie RB Tarik Cohen led the team in both rushing yards and receiving yards in Week One.

Falcons LB Brooks Reed had two sacks on Sunday, giving him an NFL-best 21 sack yards.

Panthers QB Cam Newton had just three rushing yards on Sunday.

Saints RB Mark Ingram and TE Coby Fleener each had five catches for 54 yards on Monday night, tied for the team high.

Bucs WR Mike Evans played enough in the preseason to lead the team with 115 receiving yards.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer threw a league-high 48 passes in Week One.

Football Outsiders ranks the Rams as the best team in the league in Week One.

49ers RB Carlos Hyde carried nine times for 45 yards on Sunday; the rest of the team combined for six yards on six carries.

Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham was the worst tight end in the league in Week One, according to Football Outsiders.