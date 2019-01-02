Wednesday morning one-liners

The Patriots have won their division 15 times since the 2002 realignment; no other team has even won its division 10 times.

The Bills led the NFL, allowing 179.2 passing yards per game.

Dolphins DB Xavien Howard tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

The Jets finished the season 4-9 in games Sam Darnold started and 0-3 in games Josh McCown started.

The Ravens led the NFL, allowing 292.9 total yards per game.

The Bengals were 5-3 before their bye week and 1-7 after the bye.

The Browns went 2-5-1 with Hue Jackson and 5-3 with Gregg Williams.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger led the NFL with 5,129 passing yards.

The Texans’ run defense allowed a league-low 3.4 yards per carry, a league-low 3 runs of 20 yards or longer and a league-low 19.7% first down rate.

Colts LB Darius Leonard led the NFL with 163 tackles.

Jaguars rB Leonard Fournette finished the season with just 439 rushing yards.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota finished the season with a 92.3 passer rating, while Blaine Gabbert had a 74.9 rating.

The Broncos went for it on fourth down an NFL-high 25 times.

The Chiefs led the NFL with 425.6 total yards per game.

The Chargers converted on an NFL-best 88 percent of fourth down attempts.

The Raiders’ last-second field goal to beat the Cardinals cost them the first overall pick in the draft.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley finished his rookie year second in the NFL in rushes and rushing yards, but tied for 12th in rushing first downs. He was also 13th in catches but tied for 58th in receiving first downs.

Over the last two years, counting the playoffs, Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been sacked on 6.6 percent of dropbacks. Nick Foles, playing in the same offense, has been sacked on 3.8 percent of dropbacks.

Washington lost six of its last seven games after starting 6-3.

Bears DB Kyle Fuller tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

The Lions’ coaching staff gave LeGarrette Blount a team-high 154 carries even though he averaged 2.7 yards a carry.

The Packers threw an NFL-low four interceptions, two in 597 attempts by Aaron Rodgers and two in 42 attempts by DeShone Kizer.

The Vikings were last in the NFL with 66 rushing first downs.

Falcons WR Julio Jones led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards.

The Panthers gained an NFL-high 5.1 yards per carry.

The Saints scored an NFL-high 26 rushing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers led the NFL with 320.3 passing yards per game.

The Cardinals were last in the NFL with 241.6 total yards per game.

Rams DT Aaron Donald led the NFL with 20.5 sacks.

The Seahawks led the NFL with 160.0 rushing yards per game.

The 49ers finished the season 3-5 with Nick Mullens, 1-2 with Jimmy Garoppolo and 0-5 with C.J. Beathard.