Wednesday morning one-liners

Bills DE Shaq Lawson says he needs to get back to being what he was in college.

Says Jason Taylor of having Jimmy Johnson present him at the Hall of Fame, “He took a chance on an undersized defensive end and never looked back. He believed in me and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Patriots WR Brandin Cooks has the speed to scorch slower defensive backs.

Lawrence Thomas is eager to work his way into the Jets’ defensive line rotation.

Don’t expect to see Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey in the slot.

Former Bengal Bruce Kozerski is going in the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here’s the Browns’ full training camp schedule.

Steelers CB Coty Sensabaugh brings experience and versatility to the secondary.

Here’s a look at the Texans’ running backs.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano is unsure how much hitting he wants to see in training camp.

Here’s the Jaguars’ full training camp schedule.

Titans DL Karl Klug is eager to get back on the field.

So who’s leading the Broncos’ quarterback race?

Chiefs RB Spencer Ware is taking on more of a leadership role.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch will appear in ESPN’s Body Issue.

The Chargers have reasons for optimism on the offensive line.

The Cowboys need CB Byron Jones to grow up fast.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard wants to improve his yards after catch.

Statistically, the 1991 Eagles had the best defense of the last 30 years.

Does the recent Supreme Court ruling justify Dan Snyder’s decision not to change his team’s name?

How soon will Bears QB Mitch Trubisky see the field?

Lions rookie DE Pat O’Connor thinks teammate Ziggy Ansah is the best defensive end in the league.

Packers QB Brett Hundley says he was awful when he first arrived in Green Bay.

The Vikings think TE David Morgan can be a valuable all-purpose player in their offense.

The Falcons think they have quality depth in the secondary.

Panthers DE Mario Addison may see more playing time in 2017.

Saints WR Willie Snead has changed agents and would like a new contract.

Here’s a discussion of the Buccaneers’ training camp schedule.

Cardinals rookie S Budda Baker did his best to learn from home because NFL rules wouldn’t permit him to attend OTAs.

The Rams keep making changes on the offensive line.

Players on the 49ers say they’re impressed with the depth of new coach Kyle Shanahan’s knowledge.

Can Shaquill Griffin start at cornerback for the Seahawks?