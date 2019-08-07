Wednesday Leftovers: Arizona, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Kentucky

There were a few more pertinent questions to get to in this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, including how Arizona adds onto its 2020 class, Virginia Tech’s four-star pursuit, landing spots for Makur Maker, if Sharife Cooper ends up anywhere but Auburn and how next summer’s evaluation calendar might look.

Who do you think Arizona will land in 2020 class besides dalen terry. — Jacob martinez (@Jacobma77833453) August 4, 2019

Arizona won’t go far with Chibuzo Agbo. Marquette and Texas Tech are the two others that have the best shot at his commitment but Arizona has really made up ground in recent weeks with the versatile shot-making forward and I believe that he ultimately selects the Wildcats, joining his fellow travel teammate, Dalen Terry, in Tucson next year.

From there, Puff Johnson would be the ideal small forward prospect alongside Terry who can make shots and also defend different positions. The Pittsburgh native just released his final seven on Saturday and while Notre Dame, Pitt and North Carolina will put up a fight, I see Johnson landing at Arizona.

That is a strong three-man group that can complete a variety of tasks. Ziaire Williams, Nimari Burnett and Caleb Love are three others that the Wildcats have their eyes on, but I see each committing elsewhere. However, Adam Miller has favored Arizona and is one to keep tabs on, as is Dawson Garcia, a former travel teammate of now freshman big man Zeke Nnanji, though he will likely not sign until the spring.

How do you think the Hokies 2020 class finishes up? — Brad (@PinMePayMe) August 4, 2019

Virginia Tech flipped Joe Bamisile’s Northwestern commitment last month. The four-star guard is a great start and the Hokies are hoping to add another shot-making prospect with size in the backcourt in Darius Maddox. Georgetown is one to watch but the Hokies have a great chance.

In the frontcourt, Virginia Tech would love nothing more than to secure the commitment of top-50 forward Henry Coleman. He just released his final seven on Sunday and while I don’t see him selecting then Hokies, they should not be discounted. Don’t forget, Keve Aluma, a productive big man, is sitting out after transferring in from Wofford.

Further in the frontcourt, Myles Stute is one forward that the Hokies remain in a great spot with even through the coaching change. He just visited Texas A&M and Vanderbilt last week in the unofficial variety and will take official visits to both programs, along with Florida, Marquette and Virginia Tech this fall. I see him ending up in Blacksburg, though his recruitment has become more muddled than I had anticipated.

Others to keep tabs on include Zed Key, PJ Hall, whose father was coached by Mike Young at Wofford, and Jaden Seymour, the latter a prospect that has sat out all summer thanks to an ACL injury but could become a trending prospect this fall and winter.

