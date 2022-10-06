Wednesday Jets injury report: Zach Wilson dealing with sore ankle, but expected to be fine

The Jets have begun preparations for their first AFC East game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and their first injury report includes a minor issue for quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson injured his ankle during Sunday’s win over the Steelers and was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but it’s an injury that is expected to be minor. Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is among a handful of players “dealing with a bunch of nicks and bruises” and said in regards to Wilson’s ankle, “Shoot, it’s football. Dealing with an ankle, but he’s fine.”

As far as the rest of the injury report goes, OT Max Mitchell (knee) and LB Quincy Williams (ankle) both did not practice. RB Breece Hall (knee) and LB Marcell Harris (neck) were limited, along with Wilson.

It should also be noted that LT Duane Brown and DL Vinny Curry both returned to practice Wednesday, opening their 21-day window to practice before being activated to the roster.

