Wednesday injury report for Washington vs. Eagles, Week 17

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Manning
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Washington Football Team returned to the practice fields of Ashburn on Wednesday for the first time since Sunday’s 56-14 blowout loss to the Cowboys. That game is squarely in the rearview mirror was Washington is now fully focused on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

The week’s first injury report is out for the NFC East rematch and featured more Eagles missing practice than Washington players. Granted, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce didn’t practice for the Eagles as it was a rest day for each veteran.

As for Washington, three players missed practice Wednesday: Cornerback William Jackson III, right tackle Sam Cosmi and defensive end Montez Sweat. Jackson remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Cosmi missed practice due to illness. Sweat was excused from practice for family reasons after dealing with the loss of his brother.

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive end James Smith-Williams were limited for Washington. Gibson usually always plays, while Samuel is the opposite.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was on the injury report with a knee injury but participated fully.

The biggest injury news for the Eagles surrounds running back Miles Sanders. Sanders injured his hand in Week 16, and his status for Sunday is yet to be determined. Sanders paced Philadelphia’s ground game in the Week 15 win over Washington, so his absence could be a big one for the Eagles.

Two of Philadelphia’s other running backs were also on the injury report. Jordan Howard didn’t practice with a stinger, while Kenneth Gainwell was limited with an ankle injury.

Recommended Stories

  • Brother of Washington football player Montez Sweat killed in Henrico shooting

    Anthony R. Sweat, the 27-year-old brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat, was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening in Henrico County, according to Crime Insider sources.

  • Tyron Smith returns to practice for Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team expected that Smith would be able to return to action this week against the Arizona Cardinals. “The great news is [we] feel [more]

  • Dan, Tanya Snyder donate $25K to Parker Dickerson fund after father’s death

    Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder donated $25,000 to the 11-year-old son of the late Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson.

  • Sports on the air: Daily TV and radio schedule

    Daily TV and radio listings

  • George Kittle's funny reason for Deebo Samuel's breakout 49ers season

    George Kittle provides a hilarious reason as to why Deebo Samuel broke out this season for the 49ers.

  • Complete college football bowl schedule, results for the 2021 season

    The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.

  • Falcons claim QB Matt Barkley off waivers

    Barkley, 31, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles back in 2013.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo “confident” he can play with injured thumb

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to play despite an injured right thumb and Garoppolo sounded a bit surer of his status for the team’s matchup with the Texans. Garoppolo spoke to reporters after Shanahan’s press conference and said that the injury happened in the second [more]

  • The Amazing Race - We're Back!/It Can't Be That Easy (Sneak Peek 1)

    THE AMAZING RACE begins its historic 33rd trip around the world when 11 new teams take off from their homes and travel to their first destination, London, England, on the special two-hour season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The historic season began filming in February 2020, but after three legs was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show's history, THE AMAZING RACE resumed and concluded production this fall. Phil Keoghan is the host.

  • NFL reveals Week 17 announcers’ schedule

    What announcers will be at what sites for the Week 17 NFL games?

  • Eagles activate 4 players off the COVID-19 list ahead of matchup at Washington

    #Philadelphia #Eagles activate OT Le’Raven Clark, LT Andre Dillard, DE Tarron Jackson, and DE Ryan Kerrigan from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the matchup at #WashiingtonFootball

  • Who's Cameron Malveaux and why did he play 34 snaps for the Eagles Sunday?

    Cameron Malveaux played 34 snaps for the Eagles on Sunday, but there's still a bit of mystery surrounding one of the team's newer players. By Reuben Frank

  • Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders

    Here's a look at the Eagles' injury report from Wednesday, including updates on Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders. By Dave Zangaro

  • Jan. 6 committee chairman could seek interview with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

    Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, invited House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday to sit for an interview with investigators. "If he has information he wants to share with us, and is willing to voluntarily come in, I'm not taking the invitation off the table," Thompson said in a phone interview with ABC News. Earlier this week, McCarthy, who spoke to then-President Donald Trump during the riot, was asked in a local television interview whether he would cooperate with the committee's investigation.

  • Texans RB Rex Burkhead wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

    Houston Texans RB Rex Burkhead took home the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his efforts in the 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

  • Rodgers says he won't drag out offseason decision on future

    Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

  • Forty-five years after they met in the Super Bowl, Bud Grant remembers John Madden

    Bud Grant and John Madden met in the Super Bowl, forty-five years ago. With Madden passing on Tuesday, Grant reflected on his former rival. “Coaches come in a variety of forms,” Grant, 94, said in a statement issued by the Vikings. “John really, really liked football. For him it wasn’t about the attention. He would [more]

  • John Madden was known to players for his kindness

    John Madden, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85, was known to yell at players and officials during his days as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach. But he also showed, in quiet moments away from the TV cameras, a decency for the players who sacrificed their bodies for the sport Madden loved so [more]

  • Fred Warner's Trey Lance pep talk changed how 49ers rookie QB practices

    Veteran linebacker Fred Warner shares how a recent conversation with rookie QB Trey Lance eventually helped improve the 49ers on both sides of the ball, and built his teammate's confidence in practice.

  • Jaguars line up 8 interviews for head coaching vacancy

    The Jacksonville Jaguars lined up eight interviews for their head coaching vacancy Tuesday, including five coordinators who are headed to the playoffs. The Jaguars requested permission to interview: both Dallas coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn; both Tampa Bay coordinators, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.