Wednesday injury report for Washington vs. Denver, Week 8

The Washington Football Team was back on the practice field in preparation for the Week 8 game at the Denver Broncos. Both teams enter this weekend’s matchup on losing streaks. Washington has lost three in a row, while the Broncos have lost four in a row.

Washington has battled numerous injuries over the last few weeks, and as practice began this week, several key starters remain sidelined.

Here is the full injury report for Washington and Denver from Wednesday:

Washington Football Team

Good news for Washington as All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff was back at practice. He was limited, but it’s a good sign he was on the field on Wednesday.

Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. It still feels like it’s more precautionary for McLaurin. Brown re-injured his knee on Sunday.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi remains out.

Guard Wes Schweitzer, who has started the last three games, is a new addition to the injury report this week with a neck injury.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Antonio Gibson, Cam Sims and William Jackson III were all limited on Wednesday.

Denver Broncos