Wednesday Injury Report: Tyron Smith, Gregory practicing, Lawrence off

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to ride some of the momentum from a historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the team reported back to practice on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Seahawks.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith continues to battle with his neck injury and did conditioning work on the side field. Wide receiver Ventell Bryant, currently on IR and eligible to return to practice next week, was also off to the side as well for conditioning. High anticipation for defensive end Randy Gregory to make his return to the Cowboys continues as conditioning continues. Gregory was reinstated by the commissioner, but cannot rejoin the team in full until Week 7.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck), WR Ventell Bryant (knee, injured reserve) and DE Randy Gregory (roster exemption) did conditioning on side field today. Bryant is first eligible to resume practice as early as one week from today. DE DeMarcus Lawrence (personal) absent as expected. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 23, 2020





Head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned in his morning presser Lawrence was off for the “good kind” of personal matter. It can be assumed it is related to his wife’s pregnancy. During the offseason Lawrence considered opting out of the season to be with her, but she told him he better report. She was expected to be due around this time.

If Smith is unable to go again on Sunday, expect the Cowboys to roll out the same starting offensive line that the team had against the Falcons in which they only allowed one sack on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Brandon Knight had a solid performance in Week 2 and may have earned himself the swing tackle role in 2020.





The Cowboys will continue to march towards Seattle in the coming days and will monitor Smith’s status as the travel day gets closer. When the official injury report comes out for both Dallas and Seattle, this post will be updated.

