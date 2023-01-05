Wednesday injury report for Cowboys vs. Commanders, Week 18

The Washington Commanders began their final week of practice Wednesday with another quarterback change. Head coach Ron Rivera announced rookie Sam Howell would start Sunday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

If we judge Wednesday’s injury report for Washington, the Commanders could be extremely shorthanded for the finale as 11 players missed practice.

Here’s the complete list:

DT Jonathan Allen [knee]

G/T Saahdiq Charles [concussion]

S Kam Curl [ankle]

LB Jamin Davis [knee]

RB Antonio Gibson [knee/foot]

RT Cornelius Lucas [ankle]

G Andrew Norwell [hip]

RB Brian Robinson Jr. [knee]

DE James Smith-Williams [concussion]

CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]

DE Montez Sweat [illness]

Allen is the premier name on this list. The Commanders dodged a bullet when Allen’s knee injury Sunday wasn’t determined to be serious. Considering Week 18 is meaningless in the standings, playing Allen doesn’t make sense.

Curl and St-Juste continue to miss time with ankle injuries. St-Juste has played once since Week 11, and Curl has missed the last two games. Washington has greatly missed both players as the secondary has resumed giving up big plays.

Gibson missed last week’s game, and likely doesn’t play in the season finale. Robinson has been listed on the injury report in recent weeks but hasn’t missed a game.

With starting left guard Andrew Norwell on the injury report, perhaps Washington turns to rookie Chris Paul to start in Week 18.

The Cowboys, who are playing for a chance to win the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed, had just two players miss practice Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire