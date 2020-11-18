Wednesday Injury Report: Cowboys Gregory, Biadasz miss practice, Elliott slowed

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to stay relevant in 2020 it starts with a great week of practice as they get set to visit the 4-5 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Cowboys are coming off a bye and have had extra time to get some of their banged up players healed. The Vikings are coming off of three straight victories.

The Cowboys started this week missing just two players from their first full practice. Defensive end Randy Gregory (illness) and rookie center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) were the only two with a DNP.

DE Randy Gregory (illness) and C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) were the only Cowboys players not to practice today. RG Zack Martin (calf) was limited. RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) and QB Andy Dalton (concussion) among the full participants. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 18, 2020

Starting right guard Zack Martin was limited with a calf injury. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) and quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) were full participants.

The Cowboys also expect cornerback Chidobe Awuzie back for the first time since Week 2. With the loss of cornerback Trevon Diggs, Awuzie’s return comes at a pivotal time.

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie: "I'm full go. I'm feeling good." He will return Sunday vs. Vikings, his first game since a Week 2 hamstring injury. "I'm going to give it all I've got." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 18, 2020

As for the Vikings, starting guard and rookie Ezra Cleveland missed practice on Wednesday.

#Vikings injury report TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin) returns to practice. He was limited. CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion) remains limited. G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) held out after playing every snap Mon. Brett Jones stepped in. FB C.J. Ham not practicing for non-injury reasons. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) November 18, 2020

