Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had some changes to report after practice.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Nick Bolton
Ribs
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
LP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Hip
LP
WR Skyy Moore
Hand
LP
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
LP
K Harrison Butker
Back
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided injury updates to the media on Wednesday. You can read his comments on Harrison Butker and others here.
WR Mecole Hardman was officially activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. As a result, we finally get a look at his practice status and injury. Hardman was a limited participant in practice with what the team is describing as a “pelvis” injury. Hardman’s issue was previously described as an “abdominal” injury/illness.
Raiders
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Curtis Bolton
Shin
FP
RB Zamir White
Ankle
FP
WR Davante Adams
Illness
FP
P AJ Cole
Illness
FP
RB Josh Jacobs
Hip/Oblique/NIR
DNP
QB Jarrett Stidham
Right Elbow
FP
LB Darien Butler
Concussion
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said he was not “overly concerned” about Jarrett Stidham’s elbow injury. His upgraded practice status would suggest the same.
