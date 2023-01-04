Breaking News:

Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had some changes to report after practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Nick Bolton

Ribs

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

LP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Hip

LP

WR Skyy Moore

Hand

LP

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

LP

K Harrison Butker

Back

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Raiders

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Curtis Bolton

Shin

FP

RB Zamir White

Ankle

FP

WR Davante Adams

Illness

FP

P AJ Cole

Illness

FP

RB Josh Jacobs

Hip/Oblique/NIR

DNP

QB Jarrett Stidham

Right Elbow

FP

LB Darien Butler

Concussion

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said he was not “overly concerned” about Jarrett Stidham’s elbow injury. His upgraded practice status would suggest the same.

  • For more Raiders injury news, visit our friends at Raiders Wire.

