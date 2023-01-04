Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had some changes to report after practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* LB Nick Bolton Ribs FP LG Joe Thuney Ankle LP CB L’Jarius Sneed Hip LP WR Skyy Moore Hand LP WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis LP K Harrison Butker Back DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided injury updates to the media on Wednesday. You can read his comments on Harrison Butker and others here.

WR Mecole Hardman was officially activated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. As a result, we finally get a look at his practice status and injury. Hardman was a limited participant in practice with what the team is describing as a “pelvis” injury. Hardman’s issue was previously described as an “abdominal” injury/illness.

Raiders

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* LB Curtis Bolton Shin FP RB Zamir White Ankle FP WR Davante Adams Illness FP P AJ Cole Illness FP RB Josh Jacobs Hip/Oblique/NIR DNP QB Jarrett Stidham Right Elbow FP LB Darien Butler Concussion LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said he was not “overly concerned” about Jarrett Stidham’s elbow injury. His upgraded practice status would suggest the same.

For more Raiders injury news, visit our friends at Raiders Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire