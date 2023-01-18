Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday ahead of their AFC divisional-round game on Saturday afternoon. The Jaguars had some players see practice statuses upgraded for Wednesday, but things were status quo for the Chiefs.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

WR Skyy Moore

Hand

FP

DE Frank Clark

Groin

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Hardman had his second consecutive practice as a non-participant, suggesting he’ll be a stretch to play in the divisional round. If he can get in a limited practice on Thursday, there remains a chance that he could play, albeit a slim one.

  • Clark’s practice status remained limited on Wednesday, but the Chiefs did say he was slated to do more than he did on Tuesday. Even if he continues to be limited on Thursday, he’s tracking to play in the divisional round.

Jaguars

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Jamal Agnew

Shoulder

LP

WR Kendric Pryor

Shoulder

LP

OL Luke Fortner

Back

LP

QB Trevor Lawrence

Toe

LP

OL Brandon Scherff

Abdomen

LP

LS Ross Matiscik

Back

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Both Brandon Scherff and Ross Matiscik were upgraded to limited participants after not practicing to start the week on Tuesday.

  • For more information on the Jaguars’ injury situation, visit Jaguars Wire.

