Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday ahead of their AFC divisional-round game on Saturday afternoon. The Jaguars had some players see practice statuses upgraded for Wednesday, but things were status quo for the Chiefs.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
WR Skyy Moore
Hand
FP
DE Frank Clark
Groin
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Hardman had his second consecutive practice as a non-participant, suggesting he’ll be a stretch to play in the divisional round. If he can get in a limited practice on Thursday, there remains a chance that he could play, albeit a slim one.
Clark’s practice status remained limited on Wednesday, but the Chiefs did say he was slated to do more than he did on Tuesday. Even if he continues to be limited on Thursday, he’s tracking to play in the divisional round.
Jaguars
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Jamal Agnew
Shoulder
LP
WR Kendric Pryor
Shoulder
LP
OL Luke Fortner
Back
LP
QB Trevor Lawrence
Toe
LP
OL Brandon Scherff
Abdomen
LP
LS Ross Matiscik
Back
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Both Brandon Scherff and Ross Matiscik were upgraded to limited participants after not practicing to start the week on Tuesday.
