Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday ahead of their AFC divisional-round game on Saturday afternoon. The Jaguars had some players see practice statuses upgraded for Wednesday, but things were status quo for the Chiefs.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP WR Skyy Moore Hand FP DE Frank Clark Groin FP WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Hardman had his second consecutive practice as a non-participant, suggesting he’ll be a stretch to play in the divisional round. If he can get in a limited practice on Thursday, there remains a chance that he could play, albeit a slim one.

Clark’s practice status remained limited on Wednesday, but the Chiefs did say he was slated to do more than he did on Tuesday. Even if he continues to be limited on Thursday, he’s tracking to play in the divisional round.

Jaguars

Player Injury Participation* WR Jamal Agnew Shoulder LP WR Kendric Pryor Shoulder LP OL Luke Fortner Back LP QB Trevor Lawrence Toe LP OL Brandon Scherff Abdomen LP LS Ross Matiscik Back LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Both Brandon Scherff and Ross Matiscik were upgraded to limited participants after not practicing to start the week on Tuesday.

