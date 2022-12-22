Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams saw players upgraded to full participation after missing time with an illness to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Noah Gray
Shoulder
FP
DT Derick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Shoulder
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
FP
DB Nazeeh Johnson
Hamstring
FP
TE Jody Fortson
Elbow
DNP
DT Chris Jones
Illness
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Illness
DNP
DE Mike Danna
Illness
DNP
S Deon Bush
Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chris Jones was back at practice on Wednesday, but the team is dealing with an illness sweeping through the locker room. Assistant coaches spoke about it here.
Seahawks
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Jordyn Brooks
Neck
LP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Wrist
LP
LB Bruce Irvin
Knee/Heel
DNP
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
LP
LB Darrell Taylor
Illness
FP
NT Al Woods
Achilles
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Hand
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
RB Kenneth Walker
Ankle
DNP
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Elbow
FP
DE Quinton Jefferson
Foot
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Veteran LB Bruce Irvin was downgraded to a non-participant, while WR Marquise Goodwin and LB Jordyn Brooks were downgraded to limited participants in practice.
Abraham Lucas, Quandre Diggs and Tanner Muse were removed from the injury report altogether for Seattle on Wednesday. They were all full participants on Tuesday.
For more information on the Seahawks’ injuries, visit our friends at Seahawks Wire.