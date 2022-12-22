Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams saw players upgraded to full participation after missing time with an illness to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* TE Noah Gray Shoulder FP DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder FP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring FP DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP TE Jody Fortson Elbow DNP DT Chris Jones Illness FP DT Khalen Saunders Illness DNP DE Mike Danna Illness DNP S Deon Bush Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chris Jones was back at practice on Wednesday, but the team is dealing with an illness sweeping through the locker room. Assistant coaches spoke about it here.

Seahawks

Player Injury Participation* LB Jordyn Brooks Neck LP WR Marquise Goodwin Wrist LP LB Bruce Irvin Knee/Heel DNP RB Deejay Dallas Ankle LP LB Darrell Taylor Illness FP NT Al Woods Achilles DNP WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP TE Noah Fant Knee DNP S Ryan Neal Knee DNP RB Kenneth Walker Ankle DNP LB Uchenna Nwosu Elbow FP DE Quinton Jefferson Foot FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Veteran LB Bruce Irvin was downgraded to a non-participant, while WR Marquise Goodwin and LB Jordyn Brooks were downgraded to limited participants in practice.

Abraham Lucas, Quandre Diggs and Tanner Muse were removed from the injury report altogether for Seattle on Wednesday. They were all full participants on Tuesday.

