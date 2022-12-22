Wednesday injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their second injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams saw players upgraded to full participation after missing time with an illness to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Noah Gray

Shoulder

FP

DT Derick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

FP

DB Nazeeh Johnson

Hamstring

FP

TE Jody Fortson

Elbow

DNP

DT Chris Jones

Illness

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Illness

DNP

DE Mike Danna

Illness

DNP

S Deon Bush

Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chris Jones was back at practice on Wednesday, but the team is dealing with an illness sweeping through the locker room. Assistant coaches spoke about it here.

Seahawks

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Jordyn Brooks

Neck

LP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Wrist

LP

LB Bruce Irvin

Knee/Heel

DNP

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

LP

LB Darrell Taylor

Illness

FP

NT Al Woods

Achilles

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Hand

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

RB Kenneth Walker

Ankle

DNP

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Elbow

FP

DE Quinton Jefferson

Foot

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Veteran LB Bruce Irvin was downgraded to a non-participant, while WR Marquise Goodwin and LB Jordyn Brooks were downgraded to limited participants in practice.

  • Abraham Lucas, Quandre Diggs and Tanner Muse were removed from the injury report altogether for Seattle on Wednesday. They were all full participants on Tuesday.

  • For more information on the Seahawks’ injuries, visit our friends at Seahawks Wire.

