Wednesday evening news briefing: Sunak: Conservatives have been 'out of touch' on net zero

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Rishi Sunak has delivered one of the biggest speeches of his premiership, as he announced that the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035. Also, the King and Queen arrived in France for a state visit.

MP backlash over leaked watering down of net zero pledges

The speech came amidst a growing Tory backlash over earlier leaked plans to water down net zero policies. Boris Johnson warned Sunak that the UK ‘cannot afford to falter’ on net zero, while Chris Skidmore, a Conservative former energy minister, told the prime minister not to make “the greatest mistake of his premiership”.



Following the speech, Tom Harris has explained how Labour could also tear itself apart over net zero - read his full comment. And find out whether Sunak is delivering or failing on the five key pledges from his New Year speech.

EV chargers join Ford in fallout over net zero delay

The electric charging industry has joined Ford in urging the Government to stick to its plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030. Ford’s UK chairman Lisa Brankin said any changes would undermine the industry’s push to a cleaner future, while EV charging businesses have warned it could lead to job losses. Follow the latest updates on our live blog. However, Matthew Lynn believes that Rishi Sunak’s net zero tweaks are “long overdue”. Read his full comment.

King and Queen arrive in France for state visit

The King and Queen arrived at the Elysée Palace today where His Majesty took part in a gift exchange with Emmanuel Macron. King Charles presented the French president with the Voltaire’s Lettres sur les Anglais - otherwise known as Lettres philosophiques, one of the most influential works of the European Enlightenment. The trip, which is viewed as a chance to rebuild ties since Britain’s exit from the EU, will see Charles become the first British monarch to deliver a speech inside France’s senate chamber. Read the latest updates on our live blog.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Crime | The police officer who shot dead unarmed rapper Chris Kaba in south London last year has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Pictured: Macron to give King specially minted gold coin during state visit to France

Gold coin President Emmanuel Macron is giving to King Charles as a gift

Rare edition of Romain Gary novel and medal to celebrate accession to be presented by French president in gift exchange at the Elysée Palace

Comment and analysis

World news: Ukraine strikes fuel depot near Russian resort city airport

Ukraine struck a fuel depot in a likely drone attack near the airport of Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Images from the scene showed huge tanks on fire, while videos showed a big column of smoke rising over the city. It came as Russia struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing another fire. Read the latest on our live blog.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian special services were behind a series of strikes against a Wagner-backed militia in Sudan, according to a new report. Joe Barnes has the full story.

Feature of the day

Sexist coppers and silenced women: inside the bungled hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper

Photograph of Peter Sutcliffe - Universal Images Group Editorial/Universal History Archive

Drawn from Michael Bilton’s book about Peter Sutcliffe’s victims, ITV drama The Long Shadow gets to the heart of a dark chapter in recent history

Read the feature

Business news: Cost of renting a home rises at record pace

Official data shows that the growth in rental prices hit a new record high for the second month in a row in August. Rents in London jumped by 5.9pc year-on-year according to the Office for National Statistics, while rent growth across the UK hit a new record for the sixteenth month in a row. Read our live blog for all the details.



Meanwhile, fixed mortgage rates may fall further after inflation dropped from 6.8pc to 6.7pc last month, according to the Office for National Statistics. The data has been hailed by brokers as a “light at the end of the tunnel” for homeowners. Alexa Phillips has the full story.

Editor’s choice

Russell Brand | Ed Miliband and the devil’s pact Labour made with the comedian

Global health | ‘My world looks like a TV with no signal after infection stole my sight’

Lisa Armstrong | Four fashion updates to look polished this autumn

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Three things for you