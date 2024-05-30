Wednesday: Daly homers again in Riders win

May 30—GREAT FALLS — John Daly homered for the second straight game, Gavin Tonkel added a home run and the Glacier Range Riders made an 8-1 lead hold up for an 8-5 Pioneer League win over Great Falls Wednesday.

Tonkel's solo home run in the third inning started a three-run rally for the Range Riders (6-2).

After Frank Podkul hit a home run for the Voyagers (2-6) in their half of the third, Daly's two-run shot to center in the fifth put Glacier up 5-1.

In the seventh inning Daly added an RBI single and Freddy Guilamo drove in two more runs with a base hit, making it 8-1.

Great Falls scored four runs in its half of the seventh, but Connor Housley struck out six against one walk over the final two innings for Glacier. It was his first save.

Kaleb Sophy started and allowed five hits, one walk and one earned run in six innings. He struck out four.

Glacier 003 002 300 — 8 10 2

G. Falls 001 000 400 — 5 10 4

Kaleb Sophy, Montana Quigley (7), Connor Housley (8) and Freddy Guilamo. Steven Washilewski, Shandon Herrera (6) and Jose Melendez.

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Andy Atwood 2-5, Christian Kirtley 0-4, Chad Castillo 1-4, Mason Dinesen 1-4, John Daly 2-5, Freddy Guilamo 1-4, Trevor Sheehan 1-4, Gavin Tonkel 1-4, Joe McLaughlin 1-3.

GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS — Ryan Major 3-4, Xane Washington 0-4, Jack Lynch 1-4, Livingston Mooris 0-3, Freddy Rojas, Jr. 1-3, Marcos Castillo 1-4, Jose Melendez 1-3, Frankl Podkul 2-4, Roberto Gonzalez 1-3.

2B — M.Castillo, Melendez. HR — Daly (2), Tonkel (1), Podkul (2). RBIs — Daley 3, Guilamo 2, Tonle, Podkul 2, Castillo.